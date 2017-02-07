Uganda: New Faces Set to Rule Uganda Premier League

With loads of money at their disposal, Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) table leaders KCCA were expected to raid the January transfer window for players that would help them retain the league and perform well in the pending Caf Champions League tourney.

Manager Mike Mutebi has instead chosen to rebuild by promoting six academy players; Allan Okello, Herbert Achai, Mustafa Kizza, Peter Magambo, Noel Nasasira and Julius Poloto to the senior team.

The 11-time league champions, that face Bul in the second round opener at Lugogo today, loaned out Martin Mpuuga, Paul Willa and Brian Ochwo, Hakim Ssenkumba and Yasin Mugume to Police.

They also lost midfielder Ronald Musana.

Okwi gives Villa hope

For all their striking deficiencies in the first round, 16-time league champions SC Villa can finally afford a smile after the return prodigal son Emmanuel Okwi from Denmark.

After letting go of playmakers Mike Sserumaga, Yaseri Waibi and Abdul Karim Kasule, the Jogoos have brought in KJT product Sula Luzige from Swedish club Aryd as well as former Lweza left back Farouk Musisi and Burundian goalkeeper Arthur Arakaza.

Vipers ready to sting

Coach Richard Wasswa has gone for technically gifted players like Sserumaga, Milton Karisa, Moses Waiswa, Aziz Kemba, Derrick Ochan, Francis Onekalit and Asiku Bashir. Wasswa is bidding to catapult fourth placed Vipers to a third title and impressive show in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Complete overhaul rocks Express

Red Eagles coach Matia Lule, in a desperate bid to put the six-time league kings back to trophy path, opened the transfer window by axing nine players and replaced them with the same number. The new recruits include Muhammad Ochaya, Rashid Nsubuga, Dan Otto, Sulaiman Jingo, Juma Ssebaduka, Fahad Katongole, Remy Makumbi, Vincent Onyebuchi, Didie Jean, Remi Makumbi and Nadir Muhammad. Their aim, he says, is a respectable finish.

URA season struggles persist

Although coach Kefa Kisala has managed to bring back striker Hamis 'Diego' Kiiza and midfielder Saidi Kyeyune to rescue their dwindling fortunes, they are bereft of the services of trusted custodian Allan Owiny who returned to Kenya. They have rushed to Bright Stars to replace Owinyi with youngster Cleo Ssetuba, who will deputise Rafian Alionzi and Mathias Muwanga. Striker Villa Oromchan has also left.

Onduparaka hold onto their stars

If their third-place posting showed sheer determination then Onduparaka's nerves to hold onto their key stars like Muhammad Shaban, Rashid Toka and Gaddafi Gadinho is worth notice.