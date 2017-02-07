6 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 30 People Killed in Domestic Fights, Says Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James owich

Nwoya — At least 30 cases of deaths related to suicide and domestic violence among communities have been registered in Nwoya District in the last one year, according to Rwot Francis Oryang- Lagony, the cultural chief of Kochgoma Clan.

Chief Oryang- Lagony explains that some of the victims hanged themselves while others used chemicals to end their lives.

The cultural chief also noted that others were killed during a fist fight as a result of disputes among them selves while other killed in land-related cases.

He says much as the long war in the region ended 10 years ago, its effects have remained a threat among the resettling communities.

He also questioned the feelings of sense of brotherhood and belonging as a family which lived together peacefully.

"I task researchers to get a deeper understanding of the mindset of those who were affected by the long running insurgency so as to establish the root cause of the current problem among the residents," he said .

Nwoya District secretary for community development, Fredrick Savimbi Okecha, attributes the rising cases of suicide in the district to domestic violence and psychological related problems as a result of violence which left dozens who lived in the internally displaced persons' camps traumatised.

Effects of war

On several occasions, elders in Acholi sub-region attribute the high cases of suicide to lack proper burial accorded to those who were killed during the long war.

But psychiatrists attribute the problem to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as a result of the war witnessed in the sub region.

Aswa Region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema noted that the high suicide cases, highlight the urgent need to address this issue which he said has received little attention when its gravity was noticed.

"The war has broken social fabric and families are no longer enjoying the social support forcing many to resort to suicide as a solution to the problem they are facing," he said.

In Gulu, Agago, Omoro, Nwoya and Amuru districts alone, official reports from the police and local council official indicate that more than 150 people have for the past five years committed suicide, while scores have been rescued from committing the act.

Uganda

Rapists Deserve Death - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has condemned rape in the strongest terms possible suggesting that rapists deserve to be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.