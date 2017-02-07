Uganda: 30 People Killed in Domestic Fights, Says Report

Nwoya — At least 30 cases of deaths related to suicide and domestic violence among communities have been registered in Nwoya District in the last one year, according to Rwot Francis Oryang- Lagony, the cultural chief of Kochgoma Clan.

Chief Oryang- Lagony explains that some of the victims hanged themselves while others used chemicals to end their lives.

The cultural chief also noted that others were killed during a fist fight as a result of disputes among them selves while other killed in land-related cases.

He says much as the long war in the region ended 10 years ago, its effects have remained a threat among the resettling communities.

He also questioned the feelings of sense of brotherhood and belonging as a family which lived together peacefully.

"I task researchers to get a deeper understanding of the mindset of those who were affected by the long running insurgency so as to establish the root cause of the current problem among the residents," he said .

Nwoya District secretary for community development, Fredrick Savimbi Okecha, attributes the rising cases of suicide in the district to domestic violence and psychological related problems as a result of violence which left dozens who lived in the internally displaced persons' camps traumatised.

Effects of war

On several occasions, elders in Acholi sub-region attribute the high cases of suicide to lack proper burial accorded to those who were killed during the long war.

But psychiatrists attribute the problem to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as a result of the war witnessed in the sub region.

Aswa Region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema noted that the high suicide cases, highlight the urgent need to address this issue which he said has received little attention when its gravity was noticed.

"The war has broken social fabric and families are no longer enjoying the social support forcing many to resort to suicide as a solution to the problem they are facing," he said.

In Gulu, Agago, Omoro, Nwoya and Amuru districts alone, official reports from the police and local council official indicate that more than 150 people have for the past five years committed suicide, while scores have been rescued from committing the act.