7 February 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Ghana Seeks Enhanced Relationship With China - Finance Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Accra — Ghana's new government seeks to develop an enhanced relationship with China, Minister for Finance Kenneth Ofori-Atta said here late Sunday.

According to him the government would be holding its second meeting with the Embassy of China in Ghana on Monday to discuss ways of further cooperation.

"We will be holding our second meeting with the Chinese Embassy since we came to government tomorrow, Monday to hold discussions on enhanced relations," the finance minister disclosed.

Addressing a selected group of media houses here, Ofori-Atta said the purpose of engaging with China is to see ways China would support the government and the country's economic direction.

Ofori-Atta who is expected to present the new government's first budget in March also indicated that his team would be holding discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with whom Ghana has a three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) which ends in April 2018.

He said the team would discuss with IMF on how fiscal consolidation will be achieved under the program targets.

Ghana

Burkinabe Win Bronze as Black Stars Crash at #AFCON2017

Burkina Faso’s 1-0 victory over Ghana in the third-place play-off match at the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.