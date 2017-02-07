Uganda: State Sets Conditions for Mumbere's Release on Bail

Photo: BNyangos/The Independent

King Mumbere arriving for his bail hearing.

Jinja — Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere and the prosecution have this afternoon informed the Jinja High Court that they reached a deal aimed at having the jailed king released on bail without any objection from the latter.

Mr Caleb Alaka, one of the defence lawyers of the king, informed the court presided over by Justice Micheal Elubu that in the spirit of reconciliation between the parties as mandated by the constitution, the state and king Mumbere's lawyers have been holding talks.

He added that following a series of meetings, they came up with a memorandum of understanding in which they agreed to have the jailed king released on bail on a number of terms.

This meant that the application filed by the state in objection of the king's release on bail for being a commander-in-chief of a rebel out-fit called Kirumira-mutima, was disregarded.

The agreed terms between the king and the state, according to Mr Alaka included Uganda Peoples' Defence Force (UPDF) royal guard brigade to guard and maintain his security detail under the Traditional and Cultural Leaders Act, the police will provide additional security by guarding his royal palace.

The other agreed terms by both parties were that the king's movements be restricted to the three districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja.

It was also agreed that the king does not set foot in Rwenzori region and that he shall have access to his personal doctor and immediate family members, and shall continue reporting to Jinja Chief Magistrates Court and at CID Kampala.

After the agreed terms were read out to court, five sureties including the king's brother Christopher Kyabazanga who is the royal chief prince and a junior minor minister of Agriculture in central government were lined up.

When justice Elubu asked the state whether this was the agreed position, in response, Ms Grace Ntege Nabaggala answered in affirmative.

"Yes we have been involved and we have appended our signatures on page two. All the consultations have been done in consultation with the DPP Mike Chibita," Ms Ntege told court.

Justice Elubu said he will deliver his ruling at 5:30pm this evening.

Earlier, the police had blocked journalists from accessing the courtroom where the king's bail application was to be heard. However, with the intervention of the registrar, the journalists were finally allowed to attend the hearing on condition that they don't take pictures during the proceedings.

This is the second attempt by the king to apply for bail after he was re-arrested upon his release on the first attempt on January 13, this year and slapped with fresh terrorism charges.

The king and more than 150 of his royal guards are currently facing grave charges ranging from terrorism, treason, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Most of the charges arose from the bloody clashes in his palace in Kasese on November 27 last year when the police in a joint operation with the army, bombed the palace on suspicion that wrong characters were taking refugee there.

Over 100 royal guards and policemen died in the bloody raid.