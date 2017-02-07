Uganda: Museveni Commissions Bombo Army Medical Wing, ICU

Luweero — President Museveni has commissioned the first UPDF officers wing and Intensive Care Unit at the Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo with a capacity of 25 beds.

Mr Museveni who congratulated the UPDF for initiating and accomplishing the officer's wing and ICU using the UPDF Engineering Brigade without sourcing for external support which would call for extra resources and hike the construction budget advised management to take advantage of the available idle space to put up more structures for purposes of boosting service delivery.

"The UPDF has managed to put up this wonderful structure at only Shs900 million. The figure would be quite different if it was contracted externally. This is a landmark achievement in the area of medical services. If you take on some of these projects by yourselves it costs less," Museveni told the soldiers after commissioning the new facility on Monday.

Mr Museveni told the guests who included the Korean medical experts, Luweero District leaders and the soldiers that he has now come to appreciate the belief that when you live long you get to see many achievements come to pass.

"I have now began to see the fruits of our struggle, among which include this facility we have commissioned after a long time. I advise you not to stop here but explore the whole body by putting up facilities to treat all parts of the body. You have the space and capacity to do this," Museveni said.

The UPDF Chief of Medical Services Brig Dr Timothy Musinguzi told this reporter that the facility has been constructed with funds from the Ministry of Defence budget amounting to Shs925 million. The UPDF has been able to equip the new intensive care unit with medical facilities worth Shs523 million with the facility now open to both the public and UPDF officers. The UPDF will soon embark on the construction of a diagnostic Centre at Mbuya Military Hospital in Kampala to cost about Shs500 million, Dr Musinguzi said on Monday.

Bombo Military Hospital is open to the public with an average admission at 345 patients per day. In 2016, Bombo Military Hospital recorded turn up of 11,052 patients. This often leads to drug stock out and stretches the budget of the facility, Dr Musiguzi told the Daily Monitor.