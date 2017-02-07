Nigeria: Police Arrest 195 Rustlers, Rescue 21 Villagers in Niger

Minna — Niger state police command says it has made appreciable success in the renewed onslaught against cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other organized crimes in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police Zubairu Muazu told newsmen on Monday in Minna that the joint effort by the command and other security agencies led to arrest of 195 suspected cattle rustlers and recovery of 612 cows in various locations of the state.

He said the effort also led to the rescue of 21 kidnap persons during raids on criminals' hideouts across the state.

The state had witnessed resurgence of cattle rustling activities, prompting a massive deployment of security personnel to area designated as danger spots. The operation was also backed by aerial surveillance by police helicopters.

"The police in collaboration with sister security agencies took the battle to the dens of armed bandits in Allawa, Kukoki, Pandogari, Isau, Kaffinkoro, Sarkin- pawa, Shiroro, Mangoro, Lapai and Gurara. The aerial surveillance and ground raids culminated into the harvest of arrests and recovery of assorted weapons," the police boss said.

He said among those arrested were 24 most wanted kidnappers and cattle rustlers, adding that 612 cattle recovered from the suspects have been handed over to their owners.

Among the weapons recovered from the suspects according to him were were 5 AK riffles, 648 rounds of live ammunition, 21 single barrel guns with 248 cartridges, one revolver riffle and five revolver short guns.

Others were 6 Ghana made pistols one locally made pistol nine dane guns and other dangerous weapons such as axe, bow and arrows knives.

He said a man suspected to be giving treatment to injured herdsmen and a box containing some drugs and other medical equipment was also recovered.