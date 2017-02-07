6 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Cleric Blames Nigeria's Woes On Irresponsible Church Leaders

By Victor Sorokwu

Asaba — Nigeria prevailing woes and economic failure have been blamed on church leaders for failing in their responsibilities to the nation.

Bishop Abba Abdulkarim who made the assertion in his guest sermon on Sunday at the 20th anniversary celebration, of the Peace Foundation Bible Ministry, Asaba, charged Christians to humble themselves and pray for God to heal the land.

He admonished Christian leaders to play down on sermons of prosperity, but emphasise the need for prayers and salvation, if God must restore the glory of the Nation.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is a special guest at the occasion said that most ministers of God had failed to task their congregation on the need for a more closer relationship with God which has led to the increase in social vices across the country.

He said only the prayer of Christians could lead the nation out of its present economic predicaments, and charged Deltans to be steadfast in their prayers for God's mercies on the people and leadership of the State.

While decrying the increasing cases of pipeline vandalism, kidnapping and other criminal activities across the country, the Governor said he had decided to pray more and talk less no matter the level of blackmail and gossip.

The General Overseer of the Peace Foundation Bible Ministry, Bishop Prayer Okoh called on the body of Christ to be united in taking their rightful place in the affairs of the nation.

He charged Christians not to be weary in well doing and pay more attention to the word of God, to enable them become more relevant in the affairs of the State and the Nation at large.

