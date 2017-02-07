7 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Charly & Nina Scoop Hipipo Music Award

By Sharon Kantengwa

Rwanda's fast rising duo Charly and Nina on Saturday evening, scooped the 'Song of the Year: Rwanda', accolade for their song Indoro at the fifth edition of the prestigious Hipipo Music Awards that were held in Kampala, at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The song features Burundi's Big Fizzo.

They beat fellow nominees DJ Pius, The Ben, Butera Knowless, Ben Kayiranga, Urban Boys and Bruce Melodie in the same category.

Agatako was also nominated for the 'East African Super hit' award, although Unconditional Bae by Sauti Sol Ft Alikiba took home the accolade that also won in the category of 'Song of the Year Kenya.'

The girl group, together with DJ Pius performed two of their songs Indoro and Owooma, for the guests at the event. They performed alongside artistes Bebe Cool, and Sheeba Karungi.

Their manager Alex Muyoboke couldn't hide his excitement after receiving the award.

"We are excited for this because it is not just a mere award but a reward for our hard work. Uganda has been so supportive of our music and showed it by awarding us. This is an indication that our music is crossing borders and cannot wait to give our fans the best," he said.

Diamond Platnumz and Ray Vanny took home the 'East Africa Best Video' award for their video Salome, while Uganda's Sheebah Karungi, was the biggest winner of the evening, walking away with four accolades including Artiste of the Year, Best Female Artiste, Best Afrobeat Song, and video of the Year. She was closely followed by Bebe Cool who also took home three accolades including Music Icon of the Decade, Best Male Artiste and Song of the Year.

