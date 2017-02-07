Tanzania: Magufuli Adds Weight to War On Drugs

President John Magufuli yesterday added weight on the crackdown on narcotics, directing the national security and defence forces to apprehend all suspects irrespective of their status.

"Nobody should be spared in this war against illicit drugs; no matter how famous or what status that person has in the society," Dr Magufuli ordered. He stressed further, "Be it a politician, minister, a police officer, a son or daughter of a big wig, the law should follow its course.

Even if it is my wife dealing in drugs she should face the music." The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces commended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ernest Mangu for his bold move to suspend police officers who were recently accused by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda of cooperating with drugs dealers.

"I know there was a lot of pressure on you from some people who made phone calls but you stood firm, otherwise you wouldn't be here today as the IGP. The drugs have effects on the young workforce but are still being sold like groundnuts.

"I usually get very upset when law enforcement agencies are accused for wrongdoing but I am happy that you took actions. The war on drugs is tough but we must fight it," Dr Magufuli told the IGP. He directed security and defence forces to act tough on the whole chain involved in the illicit drugs, starting with the 'underdogs' and eventually drug barons.

"Those using and peddling the narcotics will have to mention the whole supply chain," he stated. Dr Magufuli also tasked the Acting Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, to expedite the trials of drug-related cases currently pending at courts.

"There is a suspected drug kingpin currently being detained in Lindi but I wonder why he is not produced in courts for prosecution," wondered the president. Although Dr Magufuli did not mention the suspect he was apparently referring to Ali Khatib Haji, alias Shkuba, (46), a suspected drug baron who was arrested in 2014 and is currently remanded in the Lindi prison.

President Magufuli disclosed as well that he had agreed to hand over the MV Dar es Salaam ship, initially meant to carry passengers between Dar es Salaam and Bagamoyo, to the TPDF to enable the army to intercept drugs and smuggled goods in the Indian Ocean.

"As per request by the former Chief of Defence Force General Davis Mwamunyange, I decided to hand over the ship to the army to intensify patrols against drug traffickers and smugglers in the Indian Ocean," President Magufuli noted.

The President was speaking at the swearing-in of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General James Mwakibolwa at State House in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Magufuli also swore in the Commissioner General of the Prisons Department, Dr Ally Malewa, Secretary of the Public Service Commission, Mr Nyakimura Muhoji and two ambassadors, Paul Mella and Samuel Shelukindo.

Last Friday, IGP Mangu suspended 12 police officers, pending investigations, over their alleged links to drugs dealers in Dar es Salaam. The suspension came only few days after the Dar es Salaam RC had issued a list of suspects of drug dealers and facilitators, including the law enforcers and local celebrities in the music and movie industries.

The officers who were suspended are former Kinondoni Regional Police Commander (RPC) Christopher Fuime; Inspector Jackob Swai; D 3499 D/SGT Steven Ndasha; E8431 D/SGT Mohamed Haima and E5204 D/SGT Steven Shanga.

Others are E5860 D/ CPL Dotto Mwandambo; E1090 D/CPL Tausen Mwambalangani; E9652 D/CPL Benatus Luhaza; D8278 D/CPL James Salala; E9503 D/CPL Noel Mwalukuta; WP 5103 D /C Gloria Massawe and F5885 D/C Fadhili Mazengo.

The list of celebrities who have been summoned for grilling include Vanesa Mdee, Tunda Sabasita alias Video Queen, Wema Sepetu, Khaleed Mohamed (TID), Winfrida Josephat (Recho), Khery Sameer (Mr Blue), Hamidu Chambuso (Dogo Hamidu) and Rashid Makwiro (Chid Benz).