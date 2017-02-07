7 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tundu Lissu Held Over Undisclosed Charges

Photo: The Citizen
Tanzanian Opposition Member of Parliament, Tundu Lissu.
By Bernard Lugongo

Dodoma — Police arrested Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament Tundu Lissu here last evening over crime allegedly committed in Dar es Salaam.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa told the 'Daily News' that he was asked by the police in Dar es Salaam to arrest Lissu and transport him to Dar es Salaam for questioning.

"We have arrested him this evening and we are now making arrangements to take him to Dar es Salaam, definitely tomorrow (today)," said the RPC, without giving reasons for the arrest at the parliament premises.

National Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) Chairman Freeman Mbowe said the opposition party was contemplating legal procedures to get reasons behind the arrest.

Mr Lissu, who doubles as Singida East legislator, has several pending cases, including sedition, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate court in Dar es Salaam.

