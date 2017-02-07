7 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kulkarn Guides Telugu CC to Victory

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pontian Kabeera

Yogesh Kulkarn and Eric Ndangamyambi put up a formidable partnership to guide Telugu Royals to a massive 119 run victory over Impala Titans in the on-going V.R NAIDU T20 Cricket Tournament on Sunday at Kicukiro cricket ground.

It was the second successive win for Telugu, who won the toss and opted to bat first. Their opening pair Kulkarn and Ndangamyambi built a solid base for the team's huge victory, which saw them qualify to the semi-finals as group leaders.

Telugu made 159 runs in their allotted 20 overs with a loss of 8 wickets. Kulkarn was the top performer, scoring 48 runs off 38 balls before he was caught in the 18th over by Landry Rulangwa, as he attempted a boundary shot.

He was ably supported by Ndangamyambi, who notched a quick 28 runs from 26 balls.

In reply, Impala Titans could only manage to make 40 runs all out in 9.5 overs. Impala's usually reliable ex-Uganda international and current coach of Rwanda national team, Davis Turinawe, was bowled for duck.

Rulangwa was Impala's top scorer with 12 runs in 18 balls while former Rwanda international Julius Mbaraga contributed 8 runs off 7 balls.

Rwanda

Revenue Collection Up Owing to New Taxpayers

Rwanda's total revenue collections, excluding local government tax and fees, increased to Rwf514 billion in the first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.