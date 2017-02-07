Rwanda: Kulkarn Guides Telugu CC to Victory

Yogesh Kulkarn and Eric Ndangamyambi put up a formidable partnership to guide Telugu Royals to a massive 119 run victory over Impala Titans in the on-going V.R NAIDU T20 Cricket Tournament on Sunday at Kicukiro cricket ground.

It was the second successive win for Telugu, who won the toss and opted to bat first. Their opening pair Kulkarn and Ndangamyambi built a solid base for the team's huge victory, which saw them qualify to the semi-finals as group leaders.

Telugu made 159 runs in their allotted 20 overs with a loss of 8 wickets. Kulkarn was the top performer, scoring 48 runs off 38 balls before he was caught in the 18th over by Landry Rulangwa, as he attempted a boundary shot.

He was ably supported by Ndangamyambi, who notched a quick 28 runs from 26 balls.

In reply, Impala Titans could only manage to make 40 runs all out in 9.5 overs. Impala's usually reliable ex-Uganda international and current coach of Rwanda national team, Davis Turinawe, was bowled for duck.

Rulangwa was Impala's top scorer with 12 runs in 18 balls while former Rwanda international Julius Mbaraga contributed 8 runs off 7 balls.