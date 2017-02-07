7 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Don't Wish Buhari Dead Because of 2019'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muideen Olaniyi

Anybody who wishes President Muhammadu Buhari out of power should wait for 2019 to test his or her popularity, a member of the APC from Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali said yesterday in Abuja.

Ali described as callous and wicked, the decision of some "politically-minded" Nigerians who took to the social media to spread a dangerous rumour that the president had passed on within 12 hours after he left for the United Kingdom.

He said President Buhari had fulfilled constitutional requirement by writing to the National Assembly to inform them that he was going on vacation, and that within that period he would be undergoing medical check-up.

Ali, in a statement issued in Abuja, said it is a well-known fact that Presidents the world over are normal human beings, not robots or extra-humans and as such are not immune to falling sick.

He warned people against spreading death rumour because of its negative consequences, saying any move to allow death speculations to fester may be dangerous for the peace and stability of the country.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Attacks Military Base, Burns Community in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram sect members have launched attack on a military base and burnt much of Sasawa town located 27… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.