Nigeria: 'Don't Wish Buhari Dead Because of 2019'

Anybody who wishes President Muhammadu Buhari out of power should wait for 2019 to test his or her popularity, a member of the APC from Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali said yesterday in Abuja.

Ali described as callous and wicked, the decision of some "politically-minded" Nigerians who took to the social media to spread a dangerous rumour that the president had passed on within 12 hours after he left for the United Kingdom.

He said President Buhari had fulfilled constitutional requirement by writing to the National Assembly to inform them that he was going on vacation, and that within that period he would be undergoing medical check-up.

Ali, in a statement issued in Abuja, said it is a well-known fact that Presidents the world over are normal human beings, not robots or extra-humans and as such are not immune to falling sick.

He warned people against spreading death rumour because of its negative consequences, saying any move to allow death speculations to fester may be dangerous for the peace and stability of the country.