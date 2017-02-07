South Africa: RIP Joost

Photo: J9 Foundation

Joost van der Westhuizen, South African rugby legend

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has expressed deep sadness and extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of South African rugby legend and former Springbok captain, Joost van der Westhuizen.

Van der Westhuizen passed on earlier today following a long battle with motor neuron disease.

Van der Westhuizen was admitted to ICU on Saturday morning after being described as critical.

"South Africa has lost a legend and one of the best rugby players that the country has ever produced. On behalf of government and the people of South Africa, our heartfelt condolences to Mr Van der Westhuizen's family. May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma.

The President has also thanked the nation for keeping Van der Westhuizen in their thoughts and prayers during his illness.

The rugby star has been battling motor neuron disease since 2011, with his condition deteriorating in recent months.

He played 89 Tests for his country and once held the all-time try scoring record, which has since been surpassed by Bryan Habana.

Sport and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula also shared his condolences on Van der Westhuizen's death.

"The passing of Joost is a sad chapter in South African sporting history. His contribution to our national rugby team was immense. He leaves behind a generation of athletes, who aspire for his legendary sportsmanship.

"We draw lessons from his fighting spirit in both the field playing for our national team and against motor neuron disease. South Africa is poorer without this great giant and warrior of South African rugby.

"I send my sincere condolences to his family, his friends and to the entire sport fraternity," Minister Mbalula said.