6 February 2017

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Committee On Sport and Recreation Sends Condolences On Joost Van Der Westhuizen's Passing

Photo: J9 Foundation
Joost van der Westhuizen, South African rugby legend
The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation wishes to send its condolences to the family and friends of the rugby legend, Mr Joost van der Westhuizen, who passed away earlier today after a long battle with motor neuron disease.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said: "The athlete is among the young people who opted to take leadership role through sport in our country at the dawn of South Africa's democracy.

"He wore the number nine jersey with pride and was part of the group of South African rugby players who history will immortalise. It is unfortunate that he has departed, but he has been ill for some time with a very serious illness," Ms Dlulane said.

"Joost was one of the best representatives South Africa has ever put forward as an ambassador, so recognisable and so patriotic. He is part of our history and our history will forever be part of him," she said.

