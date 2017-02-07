Nigeria: Buhari's Health - Presidency Not Telling Nigerians Truth - Tsav

Makurdi — A Commissioner at the Public Compliant Commission in Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav yesterday expressed disappointment with the Presidency for 'not telling the truth' about President Muhammadu Buhari's health.

Tsav in an interview with Daily Trust at his office in Makurdi, said he expected that the Presidency would explain the exact situation to the citizens.

"It is natural for the president like any other human being to fall ill but what is bothering us is that the Presidency should be able to tell us exactly what is happening," he said.

He however cautioned those 'taking advantage of the current situation' to have a rethink and wish the president well.