Nigeria: Osinbajo to Opposition - Only Buhari Can Disclose His Health Status

The acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday replied those seeking the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, especially members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying only the president can disclose the status of his health.

He, however, declared categorically that based on his telephone conversation with him yesterday afternoon, President Buhari was hale and hearty.

Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun; the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu and senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

President Buhari had on Sunday written to the National Assembly, informing it of his decision to extend his leave to enable him complete and receive results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The president's decision to extend his medical vacation indefinitely heightened speculations about his true state of health.

But acting president Osinbajo assured the nation that Buhari was hale and hearty and would return home as soon as he completes the necessary tests recommended by his doctors in the United Kingdom. He also dismissed insinuations that he was under pressure to resign.

When asked about the health status of the president, the acting president noted that at the appropriate time the president would be able to discuss it, especially as he is currently running tests.

"I think that the health status of Mr President is an issue that only Mr President would discuss at the appropriate time. Again he is running tests and all of that. Before you determine your health status, you must be able to run the necessary tests, and do what doctors have asked to be done, and await the outcome of that before one can talk about any kind of health status," he declared.

Giving the assurance when journalists approached him for a chat shortly after his telephone conversation with the president, Osinbajo said, "Let me first say the president is hale and hearty. I spoke to him just this afternoon and we had a fairly long conversation. He is in good shape and very chatty."

He added that the conversation was focused on the economy, the budget and goings on in the country, even as he noted that the president was "interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we had gone", especially with efforts aimed at taking the country out of recession.

The acting president said, "As you know, we had a meeting today with the private sector on the economic recovery and growth plan and he (Buhari) was interested in knowing what was happening with that, with the economic recovery and growth plan and what we are doing with the private sector.

"And of course I informed him of what we are seeing - the protest marches and some of what the feedback is, what people are saying about the economy and all of that."

On when the President would return to Nigeria and his present health status, Osinbajo said, "Just as he has said in his letter to the National Assembly, he needs to go through a cycle of tests and once the test results are seen, he will receive medical advice. We should expect him very soon."

Dismissing insinuations that he was under pressure to resign, the acting president said, "I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr President, and the people of this nation have never asked us to resign. So, I am absolutely under no pressure and the truth is that there has been absolutely no pressure from any source."

ACF, CAN Urge Nigerians To Pray For PMB

Meanwhile, the apex Northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday appealed to all Nigerians to pray that President Muhammadu Buhari should be of sound health to be able pilot the affairs of the country.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in a telephone interview in Kaduna on the president's indefinite extension of his vacation, the ACF national publicity secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, argued that Buhari as a human being could fall sick like any other person.

The ACF spokesman stressed that since the presidency had explained clearly the status of the president's health, what was required now was for citizens to continue with their prayers for him, adding that nobody is above illness as far as blood flows through the person's veins.

Biu said, "The presidency has explained why Mr President extended his vacation; therefore, we appeal to Nigerians to continue praying for the good health of President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari is a human being as any other person. What he requires now is prayers of Nigerians. What we need now is to pray for Mr President's good health to be able to pilot the affairs of the country."

In the same vein, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, called on Nigerians to pray for the well-being of President Buhari and his safe return to the country.

The state chairman of the association, Rev. Echioda Mathias, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, yesterday, said that based on the teachings of the Holy Bible, Nigerians should always pray for their leaders.

"It is God, who made Buhari our leader; therefore, we should imbibe the habit of praying for his well-being. Let us pray he gets well completely and returns quickly to continue with the good work he has been doing; we believe God will heal him," he said.

Mathias urged Nigerians to unite and defend the good intentions of the present administration, even as he advised Nigerians to be security-conscious and to assist security agencies with useful information that would help tackle the security challenges in the country.

The CAN chairman also urged religious and traditional leaders to encourage peaceful co-existence in their domains. "Nigerians should learn to live in harmony in spite of religious or ethnic differences; they should also be patriotic to move the country forward. Security is a collective responsibility; therefore, as individuals, we must contribute positively toward the development of the country and make it a better place," he said.