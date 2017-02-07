Kenya: Vet Lab's Karuku Tees to Victory on Karen Course

Lady golfer Jane Karuku of Vet Lab was in her best form on Friday, emerging overall winner of the annual Kenya Power tournament at the par-72 Karen Country Club course.

Playing off handicap 13, Karuku fired four over par 21 in the opening nine and four over 20 at the back nine, to emerge the overall winner of the 2017 edition of the annual tournament.

She recovered from a double bogey and two single bogeys to roll in six pars for 21 points. At the back nine, the Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director bogeyed the 10th, 11th, 16th and 17th and parred the rest for 20 points.

Taking the men's title was Nganga Njau 38 (18, 20) beating Andrew Ndolo(19, 19), Watson Njenga (20, 18) and Anthony Muiru (21, 17) on countback. Richard Gitau was fifth on 37 points and the ladies crown went to Sarah Hoare with 38 points.

NEAREST TO PIN PRIZE

Hoare also won the nearest to pin title (ladies) while the nearest to pin winner was John Odhiambo. Mary Gatere, on 37, beat third-placed Rachel Ndei on countback to finish second.

Joseph ole Turana clinched the staff prize with 34 points. The ladies staff winner was Margaret Cheptumo on 41 points while Francis Wahome clinched the men's longest drive prize as Rose Mambo won the ladies longest prize.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, legendary player Florence Maina fired eight over par 79 gross to take the overall prize in the handicap nine and below category in the National Legends golf tournament.

Taking the handicap nine and under gross category was Agnes Wanjiru with gross 80, beating Mercy Nyanchama on countback. Nancy Ndungu on 83 gross was third while finishing fourth on 84 was Agnes Nyakio.

The nett title in this category was won by Mwongeli Nzioka on 80 nett, She won by three shots from Jane Njau.

In the 10-15 category, Naomi Joseph posted 84 gross to win by three shots from Susan Kanyora while Lucie Maina was third on 88 gross.

The nett title went to Aisha Duba fired nett 78 to win by two shots from Wairimu Gakuo.