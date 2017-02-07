6 February 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sascoc Grieves Death of Joost Van Der Westhuizen

Photo: J9 Foundation
Joost van der Westhuizen, South African rugby legend
SASCOC and the South African sports family send their heartfelt condolences to the family of Springbok rugby star Joost van der Westhuizen who passed away aged 45 on Monday 6 February 2017.

Van der Westhuizen fought a long and brave battle against motor neuron disease after first being diagnosed with the debilitating condition in 2011.

A legend in international rugby circles, Joost played in the scrum half position, was capped 89 times for the Springboks and was part of the 1995 World Cup winning team.

SASCOC Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tubby Reddy grieved the loss of a stalwart and conveyed his heartfelt condolences: "We mourn the loss of a rugby legend who contributed immensely to South African sport during his time. May his soul rest in peace."

SASCOC President, Gideon Sam also conveyed his sympathy, "Our condolences to the rugby family on the passing of Joost. We will remember him as that great servant of South African rugby and we mourn with his family and the many supporters both at home and around the world who admired his passionate playing of the game."

