Khaatumo regional state leader Ali Khalif Galaydh is in Djibouti for talks with Somaliland over continued conflict between the two regions .

A source has told Radio Dalsan that a peace deal is expected to be signed between the two at a meeting in Djibouti.

Ali Khalif Galaydh travelled to Hargeysa on Sunday then flew to Djibouti for talks

A previous attempt by Galaydh to fly to fly to Djibouti was thwarted when armed militia stopped the leader claiming he did not represent the people of Khatumo.

Former Somalia Prime Minister and former lawmaker, Ali Khalif Galeyr who is the leader of Khatumo has called on his populace to accept a peace accord with Somaliland.

He warned that they cannot achieve peace if they remain divided.

The previous faces of their meeting were held United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia.

The delegation from both parties will sit down together and discuss thorny issues pertaining to the resolution of long-standing disputes between Somaliland and Khatumo.

The control of Northern Sool region has been the bone of contention.

Khaatumo and Puntland leaders met for the first time met at the Prime Minister office in Mogadishu in December, 2015.

Puntland and Somaliland have both been seeking to woo Khatumo.