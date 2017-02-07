Somalia: Corrupt Candidates Results to Be Nullified Amidst Reports of Vote Buying

Photo: United Nations

A woman dressed in the colours of the Somali flag.

The International community led by the UN, the Parliamentary Election Committee and the newly formed Election Integrity Commission on Monday issued tough measures on any presidential candidate suspected of involvement in vote buying.

The three held a four three closed door meeting at the AU UN compound in Halane Mogadishu and top on the agenda was dealing with corrupt candidates.

According to a committee member who was present at the meeting the results of a suspected corrupt candidate will be nullified.

At the voting venue CCTV cameras will be installed for the same reason of monitoring any corrupt dealing.

It was also agreed in signing that no campaigning in any form will be allowed at the voting venue. The member exclusively told Radio Dalsan that they are investigating on recent reported cases.

On Sunday night Radio Dalsan had reported that vote buying had been ongoing in three upmarket hotels in Mogadishu.

Our investigation showed that candidates have been using brokers to allure Mps in to the hotels. Upon an agreement the MP meets the main man presenting a candidate and given an estimated $40,000 to 70,000.

The investigation also found out that regional state Presidents were all present in the capital Mogadishu and one is said to be involved in dishing out the bribes for a particular candidate.