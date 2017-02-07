6 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Corrupt Candidates Results to Be Nullified Amidst Reports of Vote Buying

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: United Nations
A woman dressed in the colours of the Somali flag.
By Radio Dalsan

The International community led by the UN, the Parliamentary Election Committee and the newly formed Election Integrity Commission on Monday issued tough measures on any presidential candidate suspected of involvement in vote buying.

The three held a four three closed door meeting at the AU UN compound in Halane Mogadishu and top on the agenda was dealing with corrupt candidates.

According to a committee member who was present at the meeting the results of a suspected corrupt candidate will be nullified.

At the voting venue CCTV cameras will be installed for the same reason of monitoring any corrupt dealing.

It was also agreed in signing that no campaigning in any form will be allowed at the voting venue. The member exclusively told Radio Dalsan that they are investigating on recent reported cases.

On Sunday night Radio Dalsan had reported that vote buying had been ongoing in three upmarket hotels in Mogadishu.

Our investigation showed that candidates have been using brokers to allure Mps in to the hotels. Upon an agreement the MP meets the main man presenting a candidate and given an estimated $40,000 to 70,000.

The investigation also found out that regional state Presidents were all present in the capital Mogadishu and one is said to be involved in dishing out the bribes for a particular candidate.

More on This

First Public Somali Presidential Debate Fails Expectations

The much anticipated live public debate by presidential candidates failed its expectations when only three candidates… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.