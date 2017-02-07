6 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Chinese New Year Celebrated

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Confucius Institute, a school of Chinese Language and Culture in Asmara, has celebrated Chinese New Year on 3 February at Cinema Roma.

At the event in which senior government officials took part, Mr. Yong Zigang, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, pointed out that the Chinese New Year is a popular holiday during which family reunion and companionship is highlighted.

The Ambassador also underlined that in a bid to strengthen the existing mutual relations between the peoples of the two countries, the People's Republic of China has offered scholarships for masters degree program to more than 40 Eritrean students. The Ambassador further indicated that the school of Language and Culture will organize summer students' tour program to China and short term training will be provided to more than 100 students.

Pointing out that the number of Eritreans who want to learn the language and culture of China has shown significant development; Ambassador Yong Zigang noted that the Chinese nationals residing in Eritrea are also developing interest to learn Eritrean language and culture.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs depicting the culture of the two countries.

Eritrea

Efforts to Empower Women

Continuous efforts are to be exerted to empower women both in education and economy, according to Ms. Teka Tesfamichael… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.