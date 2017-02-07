6 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Presidential Hopefuls Make TV Debate Ahead of the Poll

Somalia's presidential candidates have concluded their long-running campaign after making Televised debate on Monday ahead of February 8, 2017 election.

During the first-ever TV debate, 23 presidential hopefuls spoke about the agenda and political program to lead the horn of Africa, if elected for the next four years.

Somali parliament, consisting of 275-member Lower house and 54 senators will elect a new president in the coming election which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8.

The caretaker president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and outgoing PM Omar Abdirashid Sharamarke are among the 23 candidates competing for the seat of the president.

