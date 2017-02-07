Kampala — The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Caucus meets today to elects its flag bearers for the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Today's elections come on the heels of a heated campaign by EALA hopefuls who are scrambling for the six slots allotted to NRM.

Last Friday, the NRM CEC meeting approved all the party's 43 candidates to campaign for EAlA seats.

However, four candidates have pulled out since, leaving the number at 39 from which the six eligible candidates will be endorsed.

They will be joined by candidates nominated from other political parties and groups and present their candidature to Parliament for campaigns and eventual election.

There are nine seats allotted to Uganda for EALA. The NRM party has six of the nine slots and the three will be shared out by the various political parties and interest groups in Parliament.

The other parties have also nominated their own candidates to contest for the three seats.

Yesterday, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) endorsed the former Woman MP Kaberamaido District, Ms Florence Ibi Ekwau to represent them at Eala, having garnered 20 votes, against her closest rival in the race, Ms Ingrid Turinawe, who got 18 votes.

Ms Ekwau will be 'wrestling' with other two candidates from other political parties and one from Independent.

These are; Mr Denis Mukasa Mbidde (DP), Mr Chris Opoka (UPC) and Ms Suzan Nakawuki (Indep).