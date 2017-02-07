7 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: NRM Elects EALA Flag Bearers Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amos Ngwomoya

Kampala — The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Caucus meets today to elects its flag bearers for the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Today's elections come on the heels of a heated campaign by EALA hopefuls who are scrambling for the six slots allotted to NRM.

Last Friday, the NRM CEC meeting approved all the party's 43 candidates to campaign for EAlA seats.

However, four candidates have pulled out since, leaving the number at 39 from which the six eligible candidates will be endorsed.

They will be joined by candidates nominated from other political parties and groups and present their candidature to Parliament for campaigns and eventual election.

There are nine seats allotted to Uganda for EALA. The NRM party has six of the nine slots and the three will be shared out by the various political parties and interest groups in Parliament.

The other parties have also nominated their own candidates to contest for the three seats.

Yesterday, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) endorsed the former Woman MP Kaberamaido District, Ms Florence Ibi Ekwau to represent them at Eala, having garnered 20 votes, against her closest rival in the race, Ms Ingrid Turinawe, who got 18 votes.

Ms Ekwau will be 'wrestling' with other two candidates from other political parties and one from Independent.

These are; Mr Denis Mukasa Mbidde (DP), Mr Chris Opoka (UPC) and Ms Suzan Nakawuki (Indep).

East Africa

The Dirty Games in Doctors' Strike

The Daily Nation is today exposing the insincerity, backtracking and outright arm-twisting that have been blamed for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.