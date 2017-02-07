Kenya: Captain Daisy Wairimu Injured in Car Crash

Daisy Wairimu, who captained the triumphant Kenya women's squad that clinched the inaugural UAE International Twenty20 trophy in December 2016, was involved in a road accident in Naivasha on Sunday night.

Wairimu's team mate, Mary Wambui said that they were going home after playing a match at Impala Club between their side, Stray Impalas and Impala Club , when the matatu Wairimu was travelling in was involved in an accident. She was the only one who got injured.

"We were three of us from Nakuru: Wairimu, Edith Wanjiru and myself. We were going home after the game travelling in different cars."

She added: "The driver of the matatu Wairimu was travelling in was speeding. He was attempting to overtake another car and when he realised that he could not do it, he tried to go back to his side but it was a bit too late. He hit the oncoming car on the side Wairimu sat. Wairimu injured her right thigh, left shin and suffered a slight injury on her left eye."

Wairimu was taken to Valley hospital, Nakuru by her mother.

The Stray Impalas is a sister team of Nairobi-based side Stray Lions. Lions' women's team coordinator, Lydia Kaparo, said that she was heading to Nakuru to establish the gravity of the matter and report back to Stray Lions officials.