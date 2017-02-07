6 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Captain Daisy Wairimu Injured in Car Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Mwangi

Daisy Wairimu, who captained the triumphant Kenya women's squad that clinched the inaugural UAE International Twenty20 trophy in December 2016, was involved in a road accident in Naivasha on Sunday night.

Wairimu's team mate, Mary Wambui said that they were going home after playing a match at Impala Club between their side, Stray Impalas and Impala Club , when the matatu Wairimu was travelling in was involved in an accident. She was the only one who got injured.

"We were three of us from Nakuru: Wairimu, Edith Wanjiru and myself. We were going home after the game travelling in different cars."

She added: "The driver of the matatu Wairimu was travelling in was speeding. He was attempting to overtake another car and when he realised that he could not do it, he tried to go back to his side but it was a bit too late. He hit the oncoming car on the side Wairimu sat. Wairimu injured her right thigh, left shin and suffered a slight injury on her left eye."

Wairimu was taken to Valley hospital, Nakuru by her mother.

The Stray Impalas is a sister team of Nairobi-based side Stray Lions. Lions' women's team coordinator, Lydia Kaparo, said that she was heading to Nakuru to establish the gravity of the matter and report back to Stray Lions officials.

Kenya

The Dirty Games in Doctors' Strike

The Daily Nation is today exposing the insincerity, backtracking and outright arm-twisting that have been blamed for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.