Photo: allafrica.com

Prominent opposition party leaders who plan to battle Mugabe in the 2018 elections.

A GRAND coalition to challenge President Robert Mugabe in next year's crunch elections is inevitable and talks to seal the deal are already at an advanced stage, senior opposition officials have said.

The development was confirmed by Movement for democratic change (MDC-T) national executive member Job Sikhala, Zimbabwe People First national spokesperson, Jealous Mawarire, and Democratic People's Party (PDP) spokesperson Jocob Mafume.

All three were addressing a public dialogue in Masvingo last week on the recently Bikita West by election.

"Come 2018 it will be different ball game. Talks of coalition with other democratic forces are already at an advance stage and this development is already causing shivers in Zanu PF.

"We have covered a lot of ground so far and we are in agreement to field a single presidential candidate although we are still deliberating on the modalities regarding constituencies," Mawarire said.

Sikhila said over 10,000 MDC supporters have been killed since the formation of the opposition party while millions have been displaced.

He said Zimbabweans were no longer afraid to be killed for change, warning that street protest will become the order of the day if Mugabe and Zanu PF continue to disregard the will of the people.

"Our people are no longer afraid of death. The MDC has lost over 10,000 of its supporters to Mugabe's regime while millions were displaced.

"We are into politics to bring change and Zanu PF officials are not gods. If they try to unleash violence on us this time we will also approach traditional leaders and send goblins to them," Sikhala said.

PDP's Mafume weighed in saying Mugabe's age was now a national security concern, adding that the opposition coalition would ensure that the 93-year-old was removed from office.