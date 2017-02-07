Nigeria: Govt Asks Nigerians to Prevail On NASS to Approve $30 Billion Loan

The federal government yesterday asked Nigerians to prevail on the National Assembly to approve the $30 billon loan proposal that was submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari to enable government execute key policy programmes and reflate the economy.

The minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi made the call in Ilorin, Kwara State during the north central edition of the Tow Hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Amaechi assured Nigerians that the Buhari 's administration would deliver on its promi es, saying that the time for excuses were over.

"We will not disappoint Nigerians, if anyone tells you we will that person is deceivingly you. Although you won't believe it if we tell you that we are also suffering just because are ministers.

" I think the message you want us to hear is that things are difficult. I can say government has heard you. But we need to correct certain wrong impression they are giving you.

"We knew when we took over that there were challenges. As chairman of the Governors Forum we knew there was corruption, we saw how people were carting money away in bags, but many of you didn't believe me when I said that. You will recall that I started the issue of missing $29 billion and then the arguments began and up till now we don't know what happened. Even if it was 10 billion pounds and it was recovered just imagine how far that would have helped us today.

" But we are no longer going to complain about the challenges we met in office. But don't forget that we are not Jesus Christ, we didn't promise we would solve our problems in one year, otherwise you would have given us one year mandate. But you gave us four years, so wait till that four years to complain."

On the $30 billion loan request, the minister noted that the railway sector is supposed to get $6.1 billion from the package for the building of standard gauge railways across the country.