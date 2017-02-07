After successfully holding African Print Party at 15 Sports Pub in Blantyre, Nyasa Music Awards organisers have set their eyes in Lilongwe where a similar party will take place at Cockpit on February 24.

One of the organisers of Nyasa Music Awards Chifundo Maganga, who owns Options Men's Store, said he was impressed with the audience in Blantyre and decided to host another party in Lilongwe.

"The expectation is so huge from the people regarding the inaugural Nyasa Music Awards show that will take place in May this year.

"These pre-shows will help us to interact with the people so that they can embrace our concept and appreciate the high standards that we want to set for the local music industry," said Maganga.

Maganga said the feedback from the people who patronised the African Print Party in Blantyre was quite good and he was expecting similar support in Lilongwe.

"We appreciate the support from the people that is why these awards will rely on voters to choose talented Malawian musicians. We also welcome support from the corporate sponsors to be part of the inaugural Nyasa Music Awards.

"Most importantly, we want the people to own the awards because it is a huge opportunity to celebrate local talent," Maganga said.

The party at Cockpit will be spiced up by DJ Reubie, VJ Ice, DJ Crystal and DJ Flame. Lilongwe-based artist Martse will also perform.

The inaugural Nyasa Music Awards will take place on May 5, 2017 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre with focus on all genres of music. The awards aim at appreciating local talent and empowering artists and musicians in Malawi to compete favourably on the international market.

The awards will be run by Mathambo Lowole (National Administrator for DREAM), Chifundo Maganga (owner of Options Men Stores) and James Makunje (owner of 15 Sports Bar).

The members have been involved in a number of music events both locally and internationally. These include performances by South Africa's DJ Cleo in Blantyre and Lilongwe; South Africa's Zahara at 15 Sports Bar in Blantyre; South Africa's Cassper Nyovest in Blantyre and numerous performances by local artists and musicians.

According to the organisers, part of the proceeds from the pre-shows and Nyasa Music Awards show in May will be donated to Oncology Ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.