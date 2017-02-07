Kenya: The African Union Must Confront Donald Trump Without Delay

opinion

In many African languages, there are proverbs admonishing us to love our mothers regardless of how ugly they might be.

Patriots are expected to show the same unflinching love for their countries. By extension, citizens of these countries are supposed to reserve the same kind of patriotic love for any union of countries trying to advance a common agenda.

It defeats logic that the just concluded 28th African Union Summit in Ethiopia did not see it prudent to officially condemn the action by President Trump to ban citizens from two of its members from entering the US simply because a majority of their citizens happen to be Muslims.

It doesn't matter that we are poor and donor-dependent. There is pride in speaking up against wrongs that are targeted at part of your community.

In an African sense, you cannot run away from your own ugliness. It belongs to none other than you. Everybody else must accept you as you are.

History tells us that Europe's chaotic past had some striking similarities to what is happening today in the Middle East, Africa and to some extent Asia and parts of Europe.

The forefathers of the promoters of America's ultra-right movement were themselves refugees who had run away from wars, hunger and disease in Europe, who were accepted by the Indians as they were.

The United States is largely a country of immigrants who arrived over the course of the last 500 years and the contributions that immigrants continue to make in the US economy is enormous.

The US technology companies started by first and second generation immigrants include: Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Oracle, IBM, Uber, Yahoo, EMC, eBay, AT&T, Tessia and Reddit just to name but a few.

That list contains virtually the entire tech sector in the US. No one, therefore, has a moral right to discriminate against any other on the basis of religion.

AMERICAN CORPORATIONS

Perhaps AU has selective amnesia, or perhaps AU leaders have never stumbled upon on Martin Niemöller's famous quotation. Else they would have acted swiftly in responding to Trump's actions.

Niemöller is a prominent 20th century German Protestant pastor, who became an outspoken critic of Adolf Hitler. He spent more than seven years of Nazi rule in concentration camps, and in his reflection, he said,

First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me.

God knows who President Trump will target next. By then the African Union will have no moral authority to fight for anyone. By not officially admonishing President Trump, the AU effectively endorsed his actions on their very own brothers and sisters.

It is true the countries targeted by the US have challenges to which several countries, including Kenya, have lost many lives. However, the approach the Trump administration has taken is by no means guaranteed to stop terror attacks.

It presents opportunities, not to innocent citizens but to the terrorists, to rain terror on innocent people globally, including inside those countries, and we may never be able to gather intelligence from isolated countries.

The first Americans to react were American corporations. These corporations have invested heavily across the world including in Africa. Some of the talent they have comes from Africa.

In essence Africa is not a powerless beggar. It has leverage, just like Europe, and must learn to speak out whenever it is affronted. However, the AU's ineptitude must end if Africa is to become an equal partner on the world stage.

Although the outgoing AU President Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma blasted the U.S. in her remarks at the meeting, it was not enough. This is what she said:

The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries.

Compare that what the European Union Council President, Donald Tusk, said, separately. He said the bloc must take "spectacular steps" to avoid disintegration.

STRATEGIC DECISIONS

He added that if this did not happen, separated European nations would become dependent on the US, China and Russia, and noted that the US under Trump was among the external threats to the EU.

Africa must wake up to the fact that Trump has pretty smart fellows who have a specific strategy with which to control the world on their own terms, and to do that, they must disrupt the status quo.

Experts in strategy would tell you that the series of Executive Orders isn't exactly the big deal that ordinary citizens are making it out to be.

They are just a smoke screen, meant to hoodwink not just Americans but the entire world, while the Trump White House works on the real disruptive policies that will impact the world for years to come.

We must be vexed about what they are not saying. Remember that what Trump is leading is a movement if, not a revolution. We must therefore not react to Trump's agenda in piecemeal.

Some serious strategic decisions must be taken and adopted by regional bodies like the AU before we find the entire world in complete disarray. In so doing, the AU can learn from the EU, which has already sounded some warnings.

The notion that America had the moral right over many countries is gone. The emerging narcissist movements don't care.

If the South Sudanese people or Central Africa Republic slaughter their own, they will say, "Let the barbarians do what they know."

It is up to us to change and perhaps begin to emulate what the Economic Commission of West Africa States (ECOWAS) did to liberate the small Gambian republic.

Never in the history of Africa have we seen neighbouring countries ensuring political justice as it happened in The Gambia.

DEALING WITH BURUNDI

We must never wait for other people to solve our internal conflicts. As Buddha says:

"It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you, not by angels or by demons, heaven or hell."

It may well be that Trump is a blessing in disguise that will eventually see Africa deal with her own problems.

Imagine if East African countries intervened in Burundi to save lives and restore justice. We were not honest in dealing with Burundi, which is why the region floundered on the election of the AU Chairperson.

We cannot wait for others to fight on our behalf. It is a sign of defeat when we fail to make our voice heard on the injustice to our neighbours.

We can even learn from our coloniser, Britain, where the people have petitioned the Queen not to welcome the US President to Britain. A photo opportunity with Queen Elizabeth II is a huge endorsement, which Donald Trump desperately needs.

The AU's silence is an endorsement of what Trump is doing. Africa must join the rest of the world in defending the rights of humanity. American Poet and Philosopher Suzy Kassem sums up the true nature of being and the world we live in the following terms:

"The truth is, there is good and bad in everybody, in every nation, in every race, and in every religion. To hear someone say that all the people that belong to a certain country, race, or religion are bad -- is extremely untruthful and makes the person making the statement lose credibility right away. We are all flawed and even nature is flawed. Nobody is perfect, and no country, race or religion is perfect. Duality and polarity are imprinted in everything in nature -- in all humans, and even within ourselves. For example, there are those who are ignorant, and those who are wise."

The writer is an associate professor at University of Nairobi's School of Business.