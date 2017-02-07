Kenya: Kalonzo Asks Govt to End Doctors' Strike

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged the Jubilee government to find a way of ending the doctors' strike.

He said patients were being exposed to unnecessary suffering following as the doctors continue their industrial action, which entered it third month this week.

"[The] Jubilee government must rise to the occasion and end this madness once and for all," Mr Musyoka told health workers demonstrating in Kisii town on Monday over delays in payment of their allowances.

Mr Musyoka's motorcade was stopped by the health workers as he drove to Kitutu Chache South to campaign for Wiper Party aspirants.

He was accompanied Lumumba Nyaberi, an aspiring candidate for the Kisii gubernatorial seat.

Mr Musyoka said the strike had dragged on for too long and is threatening to paralyse the health sector.

The workers had earlier camped outside Kisii Governor James Ongwae's office demanding that he address them.

Earlier Monday, Mr Musyoka opened the party's offices at Elgon House in Kisii town.

Mr Musyoka began his tour of Kisii County on Sunday, urging the electorate to help the opposition win the August elections.

On Sunday, he told ODM party leader Raila Odinga and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang'ula to shelve their presidential ambitions and give him a chance to be the opposition flag-bearer in the elections.