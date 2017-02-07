Uganda: Kibanzanga Calls for Peace, Unity Among Bakonzo

Kampala — State Minister for Agriculture, Mr Christopher Mbalibulha Kibanzanga, has called upon the Bakonzo to preserve peace and unity to strengthen the Obusinga Bw'Rwenzururu cultural institution.

Speaking to this newspaper on Monday after the release on bail of his brother, Omusinga Charles Wesely Mumbere, who has been in prison for 71 days, he noted that there are some anti-Obusinga people who have since disrupted peace and Unity in the Kingdom.

"There are some people who have always organised dubious deals in the guise of Obusinga and this has portrayed the kingdom as bad. Now that the king has been released on bail, let's avoid propaganda that is likely to divide us and cause more trouble," he said.

He added: "I call upon people of Rwenzori to and especially the Bakonzo to shun plans that are meant to bring trouble to the Kingdom"

He challenged Rwenzori People to be agents of peace and preserve the cultural norms on which the Kingdom was established, arguing that people must espouse the ideals of Obusinga instead of dividing it.

"If we are united, we shall definitely identify those people who are fighting the institution. However, if we are divided, our cultural institution won't stabilize. We need to be vigilant so that we can be able to fight the enemies of the institution," he said.

Since the arrest of his brother, Mr Kibanzanga has been at the forefront of advocating for the release of the king.

However, his effort was thwarted last month when the King was re-arrested shortly after Court had granted him bail.

This didn't go on with his kinsmen, who alleged that he was siding with government to have his brother kept in jail, a claim he described as "rubbish"

Justice Micheal Elubu of Jinja High Court on Monday ordered for the release of Omusinga Mumbere from Luzira Prison where he has been on remand for several months on a Shs100 million non-cash bail.

His five sureties, who included his brother, Mr Kibazanga, the royal chief prince and a junior minister of Agriculture in the central government, were each bonded Shs100m not cash.

However, following an earlier deal between Omusinga's lawyers and the state, court set conditions for his release, among which included Uganda Peoples' Defence Force (UPDF) royal guard brigade to guard and maintain his security detail under the Traditional and Cultural Leaders Act and that the police will provide additional security by guarding his royal palace.

Additionally, the king's movements were restricted to only three districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja.

The king was also ordered not to set foot in Rwenzori region and that he shall have access to his personal doctor and immediate family members, and shall continue reporting to Jinja Chief Magistrates Court and at CID Kampala.

During the hearing of his bail application, Omusinga's lawyers led by Caleb Alaka told court that they had reached a deal with the state for his release.