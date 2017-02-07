Kenya: Governor Ruto Warns Unscrupulous Milk Hawkers Adding Chemicals

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has accused some unscrupulous milk hawkers in the region of adding hydrogen peroxide and formalin to fresh milk in order to preserve it.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Ruto termed that as an act of dishonesty to customers and if left unchecked, the adulterated milk could ruin people's lives or even cause deaths.

"I am going to work closely with officials of the Kenya Dairy Board to ensure that unscrupulous milk peddlers are gotten rid of," he stated.

Mr Ruto said it is wrong for the milk traders to make brisk business while jeopardising the lives of their innocent clients.

"As the region's chief executive officer, I will never entertain such business to thrive in the area since this [will harm] the lives of the consumers of the stuff," he remarked.

"Formalin is used to preserve dead bodies and it is so sad that some people are fond of adding the chemical to fresh milk and making money out of such illicit trade," he lamented.

Mr Ruto has on several occasions urged milk handlers to embrace hygiene while handling it by using recommended milk containers, as stipulated by the board, for their own good and that of their clients.