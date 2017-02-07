6 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Ruto Warns Unscrupulous Milk Hawkers Adding Chemicals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has accused some unscrupulous milk hawkers in the region of adding hydrogen peroxide and formalin to fresh milk in order to preserve it.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Ruto termed that as an act of dishonesty to customers and if left unchecked, the adulterated milk could ruin people's lives or even cause deaths.

"I am going to work closely with officials of the Kenya Dairy Board to ensure that unscrupulous milk peddlers are gotten rid of," he stated.

Mr Ruto said it is wrong for the milk traders to make brisk business while jeopardising the lives of their innocent clients.

"As the region's chief executive officer, I will never entertain such business to thrive in the area since this [will harm] the lives of the consumers of the stuff," he remarked.

"Formalin is used to preserve dead bodies and it is so sad that some people are fond of adding the chemical to fresh milk and making money out of such illicit trade," he lamented.

Mr Ruto has on several occasions urged milk handlers to embrace hygiene while handling it by using recommended milk containers, as stipulated by the board, for their own good and that of their clients.

Kenya

The Dirty Games in Doctors' Strike

The Daily Nation is today exposing the insincerity, backtracking and outright arm-twisting that have been blamed for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.