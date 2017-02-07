Uganda: Education Is the Biggest Gap Between Muslims, Christians

Photo: The Independent

Pupils of Kamwokya Islamic Primary School pose for a photo inside their classroom. Research shows Muslims are more likely than their Christian counterparts to have no formal schooling in Uganda.

analysis

New study shows why it is important to bridge the gap

Ugandan media has devised ways of getting the most out of readers whenever results of national examinations are released. This year, the most innovative was possibly The New Vision newspaper of Jan. 24. Under the rather ambiguous heading; "Decade's best performing O'level schools", it compiled the performance of 1778 schools over 15 years from 2000 to 2015.

Perhaps unintentionally, the list fed directly into a raging debate on education perceptions, participation, and performance of members of different religious groups in Uganda.

Top on The New Vision list was Mt. St. Mary's College Namagunga, a Catholic school. It was followed by Uganda Martyrs SSS Namugongo (Catholic), St.Mary's SS, Kitende (Private, Catholic), St. Mary's College, Kisubi, and St. Henry's College Kitovu, all Catholic. Of the best top 10 schools, only King's College Budo at No.8 and Ntare School at No.10 are Protestant. The only Muslim affiliated school on the list is Nabisunsa Girls School at No.9.

Of the top 50 schools, fewer than 10 are not religious affiliated schools. There are about five Catholic seminaries and schools with names like Immaculate Heart Girls, St Joseph of Nazareth HS, Seroma Christian HS, Bishop Cyprian Kihangire SS, Our Lady of Good Counsel, and Kawempe Muslim SS.

Religion clearly plays a big part in Uganda's education system. But is it for good or bad?

According to the Ministry of Education and Sports statistical abstract, of the 2,695 schools surveyed in 2015 at secondary school level, 493 were Catholic founded schools (18.3%) followed by 481 Church of Uganda [Protestant] schools (17.8%); 126 Muslim-founded schools (4.7%) and 40 SDA-founded schools (1.5%).

Of the 18,889 primary schools surveyed in Uganda in 2015, a total of 5,351 (28.3%) schools were Protestant or Church of Uganda-founded followed by the Catholic with 4,678 schools (24.8%); while Muslim-founded and Seventh Day Adventist (SDA)-founded schools were 1,127 (6%) and 303 (1.6%) schools respectively.

At the post primary school level (business, technical, vocational and training plus primary teachers colleges), the ministry listed the ownership by religious sect of the institutions being; Catholic (20%), Church of Uganda (18%), Muslim-founded (2%) and SDA institutions (1%).

At the university level, the Ministry of Education as of Jan.23 listed up to 32 universities, with five public universities and 27 private universities. Of these 27, seven are Christian-leaning while two are Muslim-founded.

The figures match recent figures released by the US-based Pew Research Centre which sought to analyse and explain the source of different levels of accomplishment in education among the major religions of the world.

The Washington-based Pew Research Centre looked at average educational levels among believers of five major world religions--Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism.

The researchers analyzed census and survey data from 151 countries of which 36 were from sub-Saharan Africa particularly focusing on the educational levels among believers of Christianity and Islam.

Their demographic study titled, "Religion and Education around the World," published in December last year says the difference between Christian and Muslim educational attainment in sub-Saharan Africa "is among the largest intra-regional gaps in the world".

The Pew Research Centre study which looked at the number of years of schooling of both people of the two faiths received based on age and gender found that 65% of Muslims in sub-Saharan Africa had no formal education. In comparison, about 30% of Christians in the region had not enrolled or completed any form or level of schooling.

In Uganda, as in 18 of the 27 sub-Saharan Africa countries with substantial Muslim and Christian populations, the researchers found that Muslims are more likely than their Christian compatriots to have no formal schooling. On average the gap is as wide as 10 percentage points.

Christianity and Islam are the most dominant religions in sub-Saharan Africa accounting for up to 93% of the population. Experts predict that much of the global growth in Islam and Christianity over the coming decades will take place in sub-Saharan Africa, thanks to the ever decreasing rates in child mortality coupled with high fertility rates.

One of the leading scholars on Muslim education in Uganda, Assistant Prof. Melina Platas of New York University, Abu Dhabi, told the researchers that Muslim families found it hard to hand over their children to Christian-founded schools in the early years of formal education in Uganda and elsewhere. The Muslims fearing their children could be converted to Christianity; Platas says that decision had a profound impact on younger generations of Muslims. It also appears to persist to this day.

Platas who has since 2005 done extensive research on variations in economic and political development in sub-Saharan Africa, told the Pew Research Centre, that even though both religions each make up about half the population, still, over 60% of Muslim adults do not have formal education, compared with just 26% of Christians.

She said in countries where Muslims had already established their own Islamic education system, and sometimes political systems, colonial authorities often limited educational investments, (especially by Christians), either to avoid conflict or because of perceived low demand for Western style education.

Nothing wrong with Islam

"It would be wrong to argue that there is something inbuilt in Islam that contradicts education," says Platas, "even though policies of extremist groups like Boko Haram in Nigeria (and Al Shabaab in Somalia), harass school girls and refer to Western education as forbidden."

She says those cases are outliers.

The good news is that there are attempts to overturn this historical injustice. The report notes that overall, achievements among the younger population are growing at a pace better than those from older generations with those with one or more years of primary schooling doubling from 21% to 43%.

The younger generation of Muslim women is also making educational gains, with those with no formal schooling dropping from 87% among the 55-74 year olds to 65% among those between the ages 25-34.

Dr. Abasi Kiyimba, a professor in the Department of Literature at Makerere University in Kampala, has also extensively studied this phenomenon. In a paper titled "The problem of Muslim Education in Uganda: Some reflections" that he published in 1986, he noted that the description of the gap in education accomplishment between Muslims and other religions in Ugandan could be based on understanding of the term "education". He said the understanding is linked with Uganda's historical experience under British colonial rule. He says the understanding is that only secular education is "education".

Yet, he says, from the time Islam arrived in Uganda around 1844 and stayed without competition for 33 years, secular education was never their priority for the Arabs who came here mainly to trade.

The only education that was introduced by the Arabs was the Madrasa or the Q'uranic schools which sprung up to teach the converts how to read the Q'uran, how to write Arabic, and also help the person to pray.

"When one talks of education, one is almost immediately understood to refer to Western education; for this is the system of education left to us by our colonial masters," Kiyimba says in the paper.

"This is the system the individual relies upon for recognition in Ugandan society, and his chances in life in Uganda and abroad depend on how ably he has distinguished himself in it," he says, "This system is also used as the sole yardstick in Uganda, for determining whether a person is educated or not."

This is an opinion that Sheikh Juma Bakint Cucu, the Secretary for Education at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) shares. Sheik Cucu told The Independent on Jan.23 that when Christianity came in 1877, all that changed.

The business-like competition among the two groups of Christian missionaries (Anglicans and Catholics) made the missionaries amass as many converts as possible using education as bait. This locked out the Muslims and, according to Cucu, marked the beginning of the gap in education accomplishment that is seen today between Muslims and Christians in Uganda.

"If you were a Muslim, you would not go to a Catholic or Protestant -founded school," he says, "This barrier made Muslims hate the arrangement because they were not willing to convert to Christianity."

Nsereko Mutumba, the Spokesperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council also told The Independent that through education marginalization, the British colonialists institutionalized the marginalization of Muslims in Uganda. He says it started with colonial Governor Harry Wilson who is quoted in a book, "Abasimba Obusiramu m'Uganda" by another prominent Ugandan Muslim scholar Prof. A.B Kasozi.

In this book, Governor Wilson is quoted on Page 58, saying the British colonialists' dream was to confine Islam to Sudan and have Uganda become a centre for Christianity in East and central Africa. That was in 1920.

Prof. Kasozi says in the book that Wilson was so bothered with the spread of Islam in Uganda that he even sacked a local administrator in eastern Uganda when he got news that the leader was spreading Islam.

To get around the obstruction of Muslim education, some Muslims adopted Christian names. Nsereko Mutumba, for example, says he adopted a Catholic name "Remegius" in the late 1960s to ensure he gets an education.

With that name, he was allowed into school by the Catholic fathers to study at St. Kaggwa S.S in Bushenyi. He says he did this because there were no Muslim-founded schools in western Uganda until the 1970s.

Younger Muslims making inroads

But all is not lost say the Pew researchers. All around the world, Muslims have made substantial gains in educational attainment.

Over the three generations in this study, they have gained an average of 3.1 more years of schooling with the youngest Muslims having on average, 6.7 years of schooling, as compared with the oldest, who have 3.5 years of schooling.

Still, the largest gains in average years of schooling have been in the Middle East and North Africa. In those regions, Muslims have gained 4.5 years of schooling across generations, from an average of 3.2 years among the oldest Muslims to 7.6 years among the youngest.

Over the same time period, the share of Muslims with no formal schooling has decreased considerably, from 54% in the oldest generation of Muslims in the study to 28% in the youngest.

Again, the largest decreases in the share of Muslims with no formal schooling were in the Middle East and North Africa, where 67% of the oldest Muslims lack any formal schooling, compared with 26% of the youngest.

The share of Muslims in sub-Saharan Africa with no formal schooling dropped by 22 percentage points, but a majority of the youngest Muslims in that region (57%) still lack even a primary education.

The share of Muslims with a post-secondary education has grown in recent generations, albeit more modestly, rising from 4% of the oldest Muslims in the study to 10% of the youngest. Even in countries where Muslims are a minority, like Burundi, Rwanda and South Africa, they have also attained more formal education than Christians in relation to their population size.

Going forward, Cucu says the Uganda Supreme Council is trying to profile all Muslim-founded schools across the country right from the village to the regional level to understand the needs of these schools.

At the moment, there are 1,350 primary schools, 300 secondary schools, and four Muslim-affiliated universities, he says.

"We are also trying to work with the government to make sure that teachers who teach Islam can be put on the payroll just like those teachers who teach Christian Religious Education."

Until now, the argument against teachers of Islam has been that they are not professional teachers. However, Islam is not a subject in any teacher training college in Uganda.

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, the top body of most Muslims in Uganda, has also come up with an Islamic Education curriculum for all Muslim-founded schools around the country. Such measures will, hopefully, undo the historical injustice of over 100 years.

"We are late but they say, better late than never. We have the optimism that one day things will be corrected," Cucu says.

