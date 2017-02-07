Uganda: Kampala to Get U.S.$50 Million Shopping Mall

Kampala — Chestnut Uganda Limited in partnership with South African based Equity fund STANLIB are to develop a multibillion first class shopping and retail center in Kampala city.

The Arena mall which is to cost about $50Million will be built on a 5 acre plot of land at Nsambya one of the city suburbs.

It will be financed by a 50% loan from South African headquartered Standard Bank group with the rest being sourced from STANLIB and Charles Odere the proprietor of Chestnut Uganda Limited.

Nnema Byrad the STANLIB investment project officer said the two partners have signed a deal with the bank to offer development loan of about 50% of the total cost of the entire project and the 50% will be footed by Chestnut Uganda Limited and STANLIB.

"The three parties have finalized the deal to develop the mall in Uganda. We have secured the loan from the financial Institution which is a long term loan of about five years.

"Part of the loan will be in form of Equity from STANLIB private equity fund alongside Odere's contribution which is in form of land and additional money. This will guarantee him to own about 20% of the total share in the $50 million Arena shopping mall project," she explained.

The 14,000 square meters mall is to be situated 2kms away from the Central Business District in the suburb of Nsambya in Makindye Division. The construction of the mall is expected to last for period of 12 months.

"We have finalized with the procuring of the project team which comprises of the letting and marketing services providers, Architectural services, quantity surveying and construction among other technical teams.

Very soon the construction of the $50million project will kick off and we expect to create about 400 jobs during the execution of the project," said Odere, one of the shareholder of the project. Some of the technical companies contracted to execute the project include Knight Frank Uganda to offer Letting and Marketing, Seyani Brother Uganda Construction Company which will be the lead main contractor supported by other professional team from South Africa and Nairobi based companies.

The $50M Arena shopping mall construction comes at a time when a new multi-billion shopping mall, Imperial mall in Entebbe owned by the Imperial group of Companies has just been opened to the market alongside other mini malls and commercial buildings in the city.

However, a majority of these building are not occupied at full capacity. This brings to question if the new up coming ones like the Arena shopping mall will find clients to occupy the 14,000 square meters spaces to be offered by the mall.

Some of the experts in the real estate's Business blame the problem on the depreciation of the local currency against the foreign ones like the dollars which they say it has increased the renting charges which the local tenants can't afford to pay for letting in the constructed malls. Other experts like the Managing Director Knight Frank Judy Rugasira attributed the problem to poor designing of the malls.

"Yes there many Buildings and other shopping malls which are not fully 100% occupied but some of these malls are poorly situated to the business community. Others have no facilities like parking for clients and that is why when you're coming up with such infrastructure, you try as much as possible to use professionals to design malls which can cater for all the client's needs," she advised.