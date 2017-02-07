A MASVINGO woman reportedly tried to commit suicide by drinking poison after her elder son told the family he was going to marry a commercial sex worker.

Nomathemba Moyo, 48, from Runyararo West suburb is currently battling for her life at Masvingo Provincial Hospital after allegedly drinking rat poison last Saturday night.

Masvingo police spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula, said she has yet to receive a report about the case.

However, police details who attended the scene said Moyo drank the poison after a heated argument with her son over the prostitute, identified as Caroline Munetsi.

Sources said the son, Jonathan Ngwenya is 22 years old while the suspected hooker is in her early 30s.

"Her (Moyo's) elder son came home with a prostitute on Thursday night and indicated that the woman had come to join the family as his wife even though he was fully aware that the lady is a well-known commercial sex worker," said the source.

An argument reportedly ensued on Friday afternoon when the son demanded his late father's cattle to pay lobola for his lover.

"He demanded that his mother to release six cattle from his late father's estate and had already made arrangements with the prostitute's parents for the lobola ceremony to be held on Sunday.

"The mother then told him that it was better for her to take her on life than to see her son wasting the family's fortune on a prostitute," said the source.