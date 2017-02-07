Photo: Financial Gazette

President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

'That amount of money should be diverted to the Department of Social Welfare where it can be used to buy food and other essentials that are badly needed by the poor and marginalized people in our country .'

THE ruling Zanu PF party is reportedly looking to spend some $2.5 million on President Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday party, NewZimbabwe.com has gathered.

Money appears to be no trouble for the veteran Zimbabwean leader who was recently revealed to have shelled out $1.4m on an anniversary diamond ring for his wife, Grace. The cash was however lost after the deal went sour with Grace admitting she was duped.

However, opposition parties immediately attacked Mugabe for wasting money on extravagant revelry while "93% of Zimbabweans are wallowing in poverty caused by his incomptence and misrule".

The shindig, an annual fare of gluttony and extravagance, will this year be staged at Matopos National Park in Matabeleland South, in a development that has also angered victims and survivors of the 1980s Gukurahundi killings.

Mugabe turns 93 on the 21st of February but the date of the official celebration is yet to be confirmed.

Sources said the budget and plans for the celebrations will be tabled Wednesday before the Zanu PF politburo by the party's youth secretary Kudzai Chipanga.

"Each (of the ten) provinces is expected to raise $250,000 towards. The 21st February Movement has set a target of $2.5 million.

"They expect to raise it through provincial structures, individuals, private companies, parastatals and local authorities," party officials told NewZimbabwe.com last week.

Asked how the provinces were expected to meet their targets in a struggling economy, Chipanga said this publication should wait for official communication after the politburo meeting.

Opposition parties said they are not surprised about the huge budget because Mugabe has always "had a penchant for profligacy and wastefulness".

MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu said Mugabe and the Zanu PF regime he fronts have always had "a notorious record for being anti-people".

"They have a satanic appetite for seeing the majority of Zimbabweans live in abject poverty and penury," said Gutu.

"Just imagine what the sum of $2.5 million can do in buying scarce drugs and other medicines for our public hospitals.

"The Zanu PF regime is like a chikwambo (evil monster) that feeds on people's blood and that enjoys seeing the people wallow in squalor and deprivation.

"That amount of money should be diverted to the Department of Social Welfare where it can be used to buy food and other essentials that are badly needed by the poor and marginalized people in our country.

His PDP counterpart, Jacob Mafume, said Mugabe's birthday was a curse to the nation, adding that "as he (Mugabe) celebrates, it is however a day of mourning for all else".

Leader of Transform Zimbabwe Jacob Ngaruvhume described the bash as "ridiculous" and "careless".

"Zimbabwe needs better leadership than what we are seeing from these people."

MDC spokesman Kurauone Chihwayi said "a normal leader cannot be so reckless and extravagant to the extent of raiding state enterprises to celebrate his own birthday while millions are starving".

He added: "It is illogical for a Head of State to hold such a bash at a time when there is no medication in hospitals and industries are in dire need for a rescue package.

"We are dealing with an irresponsible and cruel leadership without any sign of shame.

"Our fellow citizens should boycott Mugabe birthday celebrations in protest of the man-made crisis and excessive looting of state resources by the Zanu PF administration."