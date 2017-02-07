More revelations in Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya's failure to clinch a deal with Absa Premiership outfit Highlands Park with former Malawi skipper Patrick Mabedi on the centre of controversy as he is been accused of underhand dealings as a middle man .

According The Sowetan report, Mabedi, a facilitator in the deal for Nyasa Big Bullets defender Gabeya, allegedly wanted a big cut and is being blamed for shattering the dreams of a player who was apparently going to get R50000 at Highlands Park, compared to the R3000 he is currently getting.

Bullets claim Mabedi negotiated a transfer fee of $35000 (about R465000), without their knowledge in an attempt to get a big cut.

This money, according to The Sowetan would be paid into Mabedi's account.

The report cites an e-mail correspondence sent by Highlands Park's co-chairman Larry Brookstone to Mabedi, Highlands were happy to pay the fee they negotiated with Mabedi.

The e-mail reads: "[This] serves to confirm that Highlands Park FC accepts Nyasa Bullets asking price of 35000 US Dollars for Miracle Gabeya."

Upon receiving this e-mail, Mabedi sent this offer to Big Bullets, but the chairman of the Malawian club Noel Lipipa claims the offer they received had a different amount.

"We asked Mr Mabedi to negotiate for us. We wanted $10000 [around R132000] for the player, but Mabedi negotiated $35000 and this information was hidden from us. He came back and told us they are offering $7000 but we wanted $10000 for the player," Lipipa told Sowetan yesterday.

"We then found out in the system that Highlands Park were offering $35000. There was misrepresentation. The guys are being paid less. Gabeya was going to be paid R50000 [and] we pay him about R3000. "

Highlands administrator Sinki Mnisi said he sensed something was fishy.

"When we made an application with the ITC [international transfer certificate] for a clearance, we asked them to confirm what we had offered on the system. And then on our side, Safa said they had not received anything from the team [Bullets], to concur with what we have offered. Now at 11.45pm [on transfer deadline day], I was told by Mabedi that the person who was supposed to log the information on the system is dead. Then we were told by Mabedi to change things and confirm that player is a free agent and still pay the $35000. This showed that he was being disloyal," said Mnisi.

"We have learnt a lesson here."

Mabedi, however, denied the allegations.

"That is not true. Highlands Park offered $35000 and I forwarded the e-mails to them [Bullets]. I played for Bullets, so that's why I was helping them. I recommended the players for trials. I do not clear players," he is quoted by Sowetan.

