Photo: The Independent

Gen Katumba Wamala in Somalia.

interview

On the greatest lesson in life

His dream as a student at Old Kampala Senior Secondary School was to become a doctor but he ended up at Bukalasa Agricultural College.

"I did sciences for prestige and ended up performing poorly, and not being admitted to Makerere University - the only university at that time," says the outgoing Uganda Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Gen. Katumba Wamala.

In 1979, Katumba says, he emerged best student at Bukalasa where he studied General Agriculture. But this was the year that the liberation war launched by exiled Ugandans in Tanzania to overthrow then Ugandan President Gen. Idi Amin's regime climaxed. By April 1979, Amin had been ousted and the Uganda National Liberation Front/Army (UNLF/A) formed the new government.

When the new UNLF government called for applications for those with qualifications of senior six and above to join as officer cadets, Katumba and some colleagues under a group they called 'Baana ba Kintu' joined in May 1979. He says they want to be "change agents" because he had studied with some of Amin's soldiers at Bukalasa and seen firsthand, how violent and badly behaved they were.

One time, Katumba and his elder brother, Benon Sentongo; whom he refers to as 'daddy' for the great role he played in raising him, were harassed by a soldier at a check point for failing to offer him a lift. Unknown to them, the soldier took another vehicle and arrived at another check point ahead before them.

"He harassed us for over seven hours," he says.

Katumba says the recruitment process was far from what he had expected as a civilian. He and others who had gone to as far as College and High School did not anticipate the tough recruitment process. They arrived dressed in suits with bell-bottom trousers and trending thick-soled Gabon shoes. When the drills started, the heels were the first to go.

Katumba says one of the things that helped him persevere was having a leadership background in high school and college that prepared him for the bigger world.

"The body has to be conditioned and mind tested on patience, resilience and temper," he says.

He has vivid memories of when he was teased countless times to choose between stockings for the left and right leg. He later discovered that it was a test for his patience and resilience.

After nine months, Katumba was among the 300 first cadets passed out with about only 20 still living including Gen. Elly Tumwiine, Gen. Pecos Kuteesa and others. The following year, Lieutenant Katumba was posted to his first work station in Moroto at a time when Karamojongs had just acquired guns from fleeing soldiers of the defeated Amin regime and there was real hunger. The naked Karamojong men and children shocked him but he stayed.

Today, he prides in his 37 years of service in the army without skipping any rank. In 2001 at the rank of Major General, Katumba was appointed Inspector General of police (IGP) becoming the first military officer to serve in the highest capacity within the Uganda Police Force. A government probe into mismanagement in the police, which came to be called 'The Sebutinde Commission' had just issued a report of its findings and Katumba was to implement its recommendations. This came with dismissal, suspension, and investigation of some officers which did not go down well with many.

He describes his tenure in the police as the most challenging of all his service because "the army and the police are two different institutions as one is about fighting the enemy while the latter is about dealing with suspected criminals". Only the strategic leadership training he had pursued in USA helped him thrive.

In 2005 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and fell back into the army as Commander Land Forces. On May 23, 2013, he was promoted to the rank of four-star General and appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). Katumba says he could not ask for more.

He says, "37 years of service with no scratch on the body and never lost an eye or leg, never been before a disciplinary committee of the army or the civilian court is such a great achievement".

He attributes it to his humble background that pushed him to work hard without being compromised. He is the last born of the nine children of the late Henry Wamala and Marjorie Wamala (rip) of Bweeza, Kalangala-Ssese Kalangala.

Although he only spent the early years as a child with his parents, Katumba was lucky to fall in the hands of a disciplinarian sister and fatherly brother who took him through school.

He started school at Nakibizzi primary school at a time when the floor was the only sitting and writing option before progressing to slates (tiny wooden panes painted black - which colour would be renewed with potato leaves) as writing materials.

He completed primary school at Kasubi Primary School in Kampala where his brother and mother had relocated. At Kasubi Primary School, Katumba says, he learnt a lesson that has pushed him to greater heights.

"I excused myself from class to read a novel only to be caught by the headmaster who punished me for 'doing the right thing at the wrong time and wrong place'," says Katumba.

"That lesson has stuck in me to today because even when I was made IGP, I went to visit Mr Wakatamba - the headmaster and appreciate him but met him in a situation where he could not recognise me".

Gen. Katumba married Catherine, his high school girlfriend, in 1987. They have six children; five girls and one boy. They are also grandparents.

On Jan 10, Katumba was appointed Minister of State for Works. He views this as a double opportunity to achieve in another area while walking the journey to retirement since by 65, as a general in the army, one must retire.

"The current infrastructural projects like the standard gauge railway need some energy which I posses and with willing players like Kagina and Minister Azuba, I hope to achieve there," he says.

His wish is to be remembered as someone who contributed something positive to the growth of this country.

Katumba's Liteside

Any three things we don't know about you?

I am one person who believes anyone can make it in life. I never had God Parents in the army but I have been successful. Life is what you make it. I attach more value to a good name than chunks of wealth; instead of leaving a lot of wealth for my children.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Family, doing well in my job and having a good public image that enables me walk freely anywhere makes me happy

What is your greatest fear?

At the moment there is nothing; I would have feared to go when my children are very young but I have outlived that. I would be unfair to God if I said that I am not yet satisfied.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

I am very fond of picking chin and sometimes I get carried away by it even in a public place. It is something that bothers me.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Backstabbers and PHD's (pull him down); I would rather you tell me in the face than stab me in the back.

Which living person do you most admire?

I have said it before and people may think it is because he is my CIC but it has to be Gen. Museveni; he is very patient, tolerant, accommodative, and a workaholic. I also admire Gen Colin Luther Powell because when his time came to leave the army, all he said was 'I have left the train'. It is the same thing I have to say while I hand over as CDF.

What is your greatest extravagance?

As I prepare for retirement, I am focusing on agriculture especially poultry, piggery, and tree planting.

What is the greatest thing you have ever done?

I pride in defeating the West Nile Back Front (WNBF) as head of the operation.

What is your current state of mind?

I am just okay.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

We are spendthrifts; we spend a lot of money happening and partying but how about if we spend it on more meaningful ventures.

What does being powerful mean to you?

I relate it to using my power to help people

On what occasion do you lie?

It is one incident I did to change five (V) to six (VI) on the report card because I wanted to be admitted in primary six otherwise not anymore. May be if something happens to endanger the security of my country or if I was abducted by Al Shabab, I would be forced to tell a lie.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I have developed a tummy that I am trying to work on.

Which living person do you most despise?

I don't want him to guess who he is so I leave him unexposed.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

Working to ensure that his family is comfortable at a level he can afford.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

Being there for the family in hard and good times. Beauty is not in the face but in what she can do.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Other than my wife who has lived with me for many years, who else would it be?

When and where were you happiest?

2013 is when I achieved my dream of hitting the top of the forces as four-star general and appointed CDF. In the army, we believe that in every officers kit bag, there is a general's peep so when I got my peep, I was very happy

Which talent would you most like to have?

Kick boxing was my waterloo; I tried it and it never worked.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I am complete and God made no mistake on me.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Having a stable family and being at the helm of the army.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A domestic animal, preferably a dog, to keep around people.

Where would you most like to live?

I would just love to be anywhere in Uganda as the most beautiful country with good weather and unique food. I would only love to visit the Holy Land and Walk the Bible.

What is your most treasured possession?

I treasure a good name.

What do you most value in your friends?

Being genuine.

Who are your favourite writers?

I cannot point to a single writer. I used to read a lot Wilbur Smith books but as you get older, you change focus. I prefer to read more of the real world; like memoirs and biographies of Gen Powell and Hillary Clinton.

Who is your hero of fiction?

It used to be from James Hadley Chase books but I am not any more into fictitious things.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Sir Edward Muteesa I for the way he carried himself and being a very amiable person.

Who are your heroes in real life?

Gen. Museveni and Gen. Powell.

What are your favorite names?

Nelson Mandela. I attach great value to names of people who have done great things like Samora Machel.

What is your greatest regret?

Everything that has happened to me is according to God's plan.

How would you like to die?

Comfortably sleeping.

What is your motto?

Do the right thing at the right time in the right place.

****