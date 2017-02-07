7 February 2017

By Duncan Mlanjira

A blogspot, has been created that will be displaying attractive and innovative pictures aimed at marketing Malawi's tourism potential and is open for all Malawians to contribute such endearing photos.

The creator of the blogspot is Tobias Kumwenda, an information technology professional, who says he will also be posting some features and analysis of interesting places in Malawi, of which he also invites interested Malawians or tourists to contribute.

"So far, it's being viewed by people across Malawi and the world -- in Africa, Asia and Europe," Kumwenda said. "Some Malawians in diaspora are also helping to market the site to potential tourists they meet in their adopted countries.

"It's about stories of living and travelling in Malawi, told through pictures and their captions that will be depicting our slogan of 'The Warm Heart of Africa'. It's like creating a library of what we have experienced during our visits across the country.

"There are certain attractive places in Malawi that we take pictures of but we fail to share them so that others can be attracted to visit or stop by such places when we travel. That's what happened with me.

"I compiled the pictures for over a year and posted on social media like the Facebook but an idea came on that I should create the blogspot as a library on which other Malawians and foreign tourists can also contribute," he said.

He said contributors can send their pictures including their captions to the email: tobiaskumwenda@gmail.com.

Asked if he approached the Ministry of Tourism for partnership since the blog of tourism oriented, Kumwenda said he never thought before into that line but I will be willing to align it to that angle now that he has been reminded of it.

"Yes, I think that's a good idea and I will approach the Tourism Department to see how best we can work together.

Most times when we travel, we just take it for granted when we pass by some places of interest but this is the time to share with our kinsfolk, friends and potential foreign tourists that Malawi is indeed the Warm Heart of Africa.

"I therefore invite all Malawians and the foreign tourists to participate on this blogspot and their pictures and stories shall be acknowledged [with their bylines]. We will be creating a legacy just like the cavemen left paintings on their wall as history.

"In this digital era, let's take advantage of it by being part of our present and past history so that the next generation will be inspired to leave their own legacy by making Malawi even more beautiful to make the country a foreign tourist destination.

"Once we created something interesting, we too shall generate a tourism culture amongst ourselves. We need to be the local tourists ourselves that can attract foreign tourists. We have that potential to market our Warm Heart of Africa," Kumwenda said.

