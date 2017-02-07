South Africa: Culpable Participants or Innocent Bystanders?

analysis

As major funders of mining operations across Southern Africa, the responsibility of South African banks for the negative impacts of the activities they fund has yet to be established. By CLAUDE KABEMBA.

Operating within the SADC, a treaty-based community of states whose objective is the integration and co-ordinated development of its 15 members; South African banks are required to uphold the highest standards that respect human rights, ensure environmental protection, combat corruption, and promote transparency and accountability in all mining projects they fund in the region.

The southern Africa region is home to significant deposits of some of the world's most strategic minerals, yet its citizens do not benefit from the proceeds of mining operations. Most SADC countries are exploring ways to change their governance models to secure and optimise the benefits of mining on home ground rather than off-shore. Much of the attention of this project has been on government regulation, taxation, contract negotiation, increased transparency and accountability, and the behaviour of mining companies. The role of the institutions that fund mining projects, the banks, has yet to be placed under the spotlight.

Banks worldwide are criticised for providing funding to many environmentally and socially damaging mining projects. Financial...