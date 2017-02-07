7 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NSCDC Intercepts 2 Female Suicide Bombers in Maiduguri

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Borno Command, on Tuesday intercepted two female suicide bombers, who tried to ram into motorists at the NNPC Mega Station along Damboa Road, Maiduguri.

The Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Tuesday that the incident occurred at about 6.45 a.m.

"Our personnel at the NNPC station intercepted two female suicide bombers, who were targeting motorists on the long queue at the NNPC mega petrol station at about 6.45 a.m.

"One of the bombers got scared and threw her bomb and was instantly arrested, while the other one started running after people with her explosive but luckily, she was shot on the leg by our personnel after he chased her to a safe place.

"We have deployed our Anti-Bomb Squad to the area," Abdullahi said.

The commandant said that the few insurgents remaining were looking for soft targets where they could cause havoc and appealed to all residents in Borno to be on alert and vigilant.

