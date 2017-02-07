7 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Gospel Stars Headline Himbaza Festival

By Eddie Nsabimana

Gospel music lovers turned up in big numbers for the first edition of Himbaza Gospel festival on Sunday evening at Kigali Serena Hotel.

Dominic Nic, Ashimwe, Ntihinduka Aline Gahongayire and Gabby Kamanzi, delivered beautiful hymns, drawing applause from those in attendance while others abandoned their seats to dance and sing along.

Other great performances were from Patient Bizimana, Serge Iyamuremye, Luke Buntu, Beauty for Ashes, Big Tony Alice and Queens.

The annual festival was aimed at attracting both local and international gospel artistes.

Clementine Uwitonze, better known by her stage name Tonzi, commended the initiative, saying that the event will create a sense of togetherness and unity among the artistes.

Mike Karangwa, one of the festival organizers, said the festival is not for only established gospel artistes but also the industry's hopefuls.

"This is a big project, which is here to stay for a long time. The more it gets improved, the better our local artistes will get. And, more to that, I hope their efforts will get recognised both spiritually and financially," he said.

The main festival, which will feature international artistes, is scheduled for September 3.

