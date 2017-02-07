6 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - Chara Ends Career in Presentation of Petro's Squad

Luanda — The midfielder Fernandes da Costa "Chara" officially ended his football career on Sunday, in Petro de Luanda's 2-0 victory over Desportivo da Huíla, at Estádio dos Coqueiros, in the friendly game aimed to present Petro's squad.

Playing only the first fifteen minutes of the match, Chara was cheerfully applauded by the fans.

Before, the then captain (jersey 8) was awarded a diploma of merit, delivered by the club's president, Tomás Faria.

Chara is expected to be the coach of the club's youth squad, alongside with Carlos Queirós and Miroslav Maksimovic.

At the service of Petro de Luanda, for fifteen years, Chara won four national championship titles, four Angola cups and three Super Cups, as well as being at two African Cup of Nations (CAN) in 2010 and 2012.

