Angola: Huambo - Angola Considered Model of Political Stability in Africa

Chinjenje — The governor of the central Huambo province, João Baptista Kussumua, said on Saturday in the municipal village of Chinjenje that Angola is a model of political stability in Africa, as a result of the interaction amongst the political parties and the strengthening of national unity.

The official said so when speaking at the provincial ceremony commemorating the 56th anniversary of the beginning of the National Liberation Armed Struggle, under the motto "Honor the Heroes of February 4 - building a better future".

He said that with the achievement of peace and national reconciliation, on April 4, 2002, based on an internal strategy, Angola has become a great model of tolerance, political stability and interaction amongst the political parties, which has motivated the coming of several African leaders in the country, in order to gather experiences of the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

For this reason, João Baptista Kussumua urged the population to be increasingly united, strong and cohesive through the strengthening of human relations, for the building of a prosperous, solid and indivisible country, so that it continues to be an example of coexistence and respect for human dignity in Africa.

He stated that Angola has confidence in the future, through the participation of each citizen in the process of national reconstruction, preservation of peace, in respect for the fighters of the Motherland and in strengthening national unity and, therefore, to move forward with the historical legacy of the Founder of the Nation, António Agostinho Neto, according to him, "From Cabinda to Cunene - one People and one Nation".