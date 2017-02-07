6 February 2017

Angola: Football - 4 De January Stadium Allowed to Host Games of Girabola ZAP

Uíge — The 4 de Janeiro Stadium, chosen by Santa Rita de Cássia FC, was allowed and approved on Sunday in Uíge city to host the games of Girabola ZAP, by the team of inspection of the Angolan Football Federation, with some recommendations.

The FAF team carried an inspection of the toilets of the two teams, as well as the refereeing team, the pitch that was restored, benches, pawn, grandstand area, stateroom, bathrooms and other rooms adjacent to the stadium.

At the end of the inspection, the team headed by António Damião Neto left some recommendations to be met within three days, mainly the improvement of bathrooms for the public, alignment of the games room, alteration of the opening of the main gates by the police forces, painting of the walls of the central stand.

