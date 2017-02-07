Angola: Benguela - Governor Calls for Unity to Overcome Difficulties

Ganda — The governor of the central Benguela province, Isaac dos Anjos, highlighted on Saturday the importance and significance of February 4, stressing that a united and determined people will be able to overcome the most diverse barriers that may arise along the way.

Speaking at a provincial ceremony on February 4, which marked the beginning of the armed struggle in Angola, the official said that the Angolan people should continue to mobilize and organize themselves to solve their own problems.

The official remembered the heroes of February 4, who with bravery, courage and determination of the Angolan patriots, caught up with cutlasses to create the people's revolt against the Portuguese colonial yoke.

"The importance of the date should always be remembered as representing the cry of the emancipation of the Angolan nationalist forces who at the time claimed in the name of the oppressed people equal rights, dignity, respect, opportunity and the exercise of democratic expression", he said.

He appealed to the young people to embark on the teaching, observed by the current reality, whose effects that the economic crisis created in the high circles of the world economy jeopardizes the development prospects of Angola as a nation and especially of families and individuals.

In the spirit of February 4, the population must seek the necessary solutions to overcome the current situation, whose bravery and firmness and the sense of commitment that can be honored by those compatriots of February 4 must continue to be disseminated so that the youth may absorb it.