Mauritius: Construction of New Airport Access Road Progressing Satisfactorily

press release

Works regarding the construction of a new access road to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport are progressing satisfactorily. The project is expected to be completed on time and within the estimated budget, and abiding to the three principles governing major construction works namely no delays, no cost variations and high quality of work.

This observation was made by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, during a site visit at the construction area in Plaisance on Friday 3 February 2017. Mr Bodha recalled that the highway project, to the tune of some Rs 602 million, has been initiated in the wake of the anticipated traffic volumes which will result from the forthcoming planned development in the airport area as well as the future Air Cargo and Freeport Zone.

The Minister pointed out that with the upcoming smart city in the region and other projects, there was a necessity to have a dedicated access to accommodate these developments. The road, which will offer a bypass to reduce traffic congestion and enhance road safety in the residential areas of Plaine Magnien, will also serve as an alternative route to the airport, in case of emergencies, he said.

According to Mr Bodha, the project is in line with the philosophy of his Ministry to provide more direct links between destinations, increase route options and reduce travel distance, thereby enhancing road network connectivity. "In the same vein," said the Minister, "a dedicated access road between the port area in Port Louis and Jin Fei economic zone is in the pipeline."

Airport Highway Project

The new access road to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport is 4.5 km long and will connect the airport to the M1 motorway through a southern bypass at Plaine Magnien. It is a dual carriageway of 7.3 m wide and will comprise one of the largest roundabouts in Mauritius with a diameter of 100 m, as well as a bridge of span of 120 m long.

The new highway is a public-private partnership project for which Omnicane has contributed 20 hectares of land while Government is putting up the new infrastructure. Works which started in March 2016 are expected to be completed by May 2017.