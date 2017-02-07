Uganda's Erratic Weather

analysis

USAID's warning system shows why you should prepare for more bad news this year

On Jan. 17, the weather was extremely hot in Kampala. Godfrey Mujuni, the manager of the Data Centre at the Uganda National Meteorological Authority, says thermometer readings indicated it was 34.0ᵒC which is about six degrees higher than the normal average of 28ᵒC.

Yet Kampala was not the hottest place in Uganda that day, according to Mujuni. That honour belonged to the West Nile district of Nebbi which was 39.2ᵒC hot.

In the northern town of Gulu, Francisca Atto, the District Environment Officer told The Independent on Jan.27 that even though she might not know what the actual thermometer reading was, "Gulu has been unusually hot this January".

In the central Uganda district of Nakasongola, James Bond Kunobere, the district's Senior Environment Officer also told The Independent that although it is always dry around this time of the year, the weather seems to have moved fast into the 'extremes.'

Even Augustine Kooli, the Kasese District Senior Environment Officer who told The Independent on Jan. 28 that people in Kasese are quite used to January being hot and dry, said there has been unbearable heat at night. Many residents of this Rift valley town in western Uganda have had to sleep naked throughout the month, he said.

Such temperatures are what Ugandans have been talking about how "Uganda is becoming hotter because of climate change".

But Mujuni, the meteorological data centre boss says high temperatures in the month of January and to some extent February are nothing unusual.

"It is not surprising that the temperatures are a bit high because that is expected. It would actually be surprising if they were relatively low," he said.

He was looking at the latest weather statistics on his desktop computer screen in his office on the 10th floor of Postel Building in Kampala in the afternoon of Jan. 27.

Short memories

So why are Ugandans complaining?

"Ugandans are complaining because they probably have a short memory and have forgotten their history." For instance, Mujuni says, a similar situation of hot weather occurred in 2012 and people complained.

This time last year (January, 2016), Mujuni says, Uganda was in an El Nino year where the entire East African region experienced rains in months that are not typically associated with rains (January and February).

The rains crossed from November/December [2015] into January/February. As a result, these months were not as hot because the sporadic rains provided a cooling effect.

Mujuni could not offer The Independent any ready answers as to why there were extreme temperatures around Jan.17 but he said this is going to be a possible area for research to check what kind of climatic systems were at play on that day. He said at the end of each month, the meteorologists analyze the weather of the month in relation to past years.

"When analyzing temperatures, meteorologists normally look back at past records to make conclusion of whether temperatures are rising or not," he said.

Mujuni said although Ugandans feel temperatures are hotter than before, in reality, they have not moved far away from what is expected to be normal temperatures.

What Ugandans, especially in Kampala, are experiencing as rising temperatures could be due to a phenomenon scientists call the "urban heat island"--the urban area or metropolitan area that is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas due to human activities. Kampala's so many high-rise buildings, people, cars and factories are all contributing to greenhouse gases which accumulate in the atmosphere and create a blanket, Mujuni says.

If further accumulation of gases occurs, it is like an individual having a blanket over their body which makes them warm and then an extra blanket is added. High-rise buildings and cemented surfaces normally trap energy from the sun and shed it at night.

Mujuni says minimum or night temperatures are becoming warmer in comparison to those taken in the early 1990s according to temperature analysis done on data from 1981-2010.

Monitoring temperatures is important to scientists because, according to them, regardless of changes in rainfall, it is the change in temperatures which are likely to have the greatest implications for water resources, food security, natural resource management, human health, settlements, and infrastructure.

Therefore, experts were not surprised that a review by the Uganda National Meteorological Authority published on Jan.6 of the rainfall performance of the September-- December, 2016 seasonal period noted low rainfall across the country.

In Uganda, the month of December is usually associated with the end of the September-December seasonal rainfall and indeed analysis for the month shows that most parts of the country experienced general reduction in rainfall compared with the long term mean rainfall.

December to February is generally dry because of the Inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) having moved south by that time.

The ITCZ describes the area impacted when moving low and high pressure air masses meet and cause wet conditions wherever they converge and dry conditions elsewhere. The convergence occurs at what scientists call the 'thermal equator' to describe the area getting the most overhead heat from the sun. For Uganda, and most of East Africa, that happens in March and September every year.

So September to November is the other rainy season. These rains are also associated with the ITCZ. But these are the short rains season. Because of these systems, most of Uganda has a mean annual rainfall of approximately 1200mm.

The months in between; from December to February and from June to August, are generally dry seasons. That completes the four broad rainfall seasonal patterns.

However, apart from the ITCZ movement, local weather is also influenced by other air masses such as sub-tropical cyclones, monsoonal winds, large water masses, human activities, and topography, including mountains.

For example, during the 44th Climate Outlook Forum for the Greater Horn of Africa held in Kampala last August, the national, regional and international climate scientists noted that the major physical conditions that were likely to influence the evolution of weather conditions over Uganda and the rest of the region for the forecast period of September--December 2016 would be mostly La Nina conditions over the equatorial eastern Pacific Ocean.

La Nina is a weather phenomenon associated with cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It leads to wetter-than-normal conditions in Southern Africa from December to February, and drier-than-normal conditions over equatorial East Africa over the same period.

At a more localised level, heavy precipitation and the land breeze effect around Lake Victoria can cause some rain to fall outside of the ITCZ movement.

The directorate of meteorology said in a statement that the seasonal onset was late and the distribution, both in time and space, was also poor throughout the country.

Only parts of southern Uganda, especially the areas surrounding Lake Victoria experienced some isolated single day storms.

Bushenyi District recorded the highest monthly total rainfall of 96.6mm followed by Kampala with 75mm, and Mbarara with 69.9mm.

In terms of percentages of observed rainfall compared with their respective long term mean rainfall, Gulu registered the highest with 110% followed by Mbarara (98%), and Bushenyi (85%). The lowest of 0% was registered at Lira weather station in northern Uganda.

The rainfall outlook for February 2017 indicates a continuation of sunny and dry conditions in most parts of the country. Once again only a few areas in south-western Uganda and the Lake Victoria basin will experience light to moderate rainfall amounts this month.

Warning system

But more critically, forecasts by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET), a USAID programme that has existed since 1985 to offer early analysis on food insecurity, even the anticipated long rains expected between March and May 2017 are likely to be below-average.

According to a FEWSNET study of 2012, Uganda has since 1980 been experiencing decreasing rainfall, accompanied by rapid increases in air temperature on the order of +0.8ᵒC. Uganda is therefore becoming drier and hotter. Even areas renowned for their cold weather, such as Kabale, are getting warmer. This is consistent with an increase in atmospheric circulation, bringing dry subsiding air during the March-June and June-September rainy seasons.

Globally, last year, the US-based NASA [National Aeronautics and Space Administration] released a mid-year climate analysis which showed that, for the first time, July, 2016 was 0.11ᵒC degrees Celsius warmer than July, 2015 and more than a degree hotter than the 1951-1980 average for the month.

Already 14 of the 15 hottest recorded years have occurred since the turn of the year 2000. Scientists blame the ever-rising temperatures on the world's reliance on fossil fuels (petroleum and coal) whose consumption keeps pumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Therefore, the observed warming trends in Uganda are more likely to continue in the same direction and rate of change than the rainfall trends.

Recent declines in rainfall appear linked to a warming of the Indian and Pacific Oceans and are, therefore, likely to persist for at least the next decade, says a USAID--US Geological Survey analysis of Uganda's climate trends.

This means that crops and livestock production is not likely to perform optimally this year and could make the current food-stressed situation worse. Prices of food crops and animal products are likely to rise steeply. And since food stuffs comprise the largest part of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a hike in prices is likely to cause a spike in inflation rates and a tailspin in the economy.

Dr. William Olupot, the director of Nature and Livelihoods, a Kampala-based NGO told The Independent that for subsistence farmers who depend on rainfall to grow crops, feed and water their livestock, this is bad news.

The prolonged and severe drought of 1999-2000 caused severe water shortage, leading to loss of animals, low production of milk, food insecurity, increased food prices and generally negative effects on the economy.

Another drought in 2008 caused losses of approximately 3% of the value of all food and cash crops. Two years later, the country lost 16% of the total annual value of these crops as a result of extreme weather.

"With Uganda's rapid population growth rate, the effects of a slight drought will likely impact on more people now than in the past because there are more people involved in crop and livestock farming and of course there are more who need food to eat," Olupot said.

Already, the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Preparedness reckons close to nine million Ugandans are in urgent need of food aid across the country. Another 1.3 million Ugandans will need food relief by March.

The most stressed areas include the cattle corridor, a diagonal strip of fragile ecosystem that stretches from south-western Uganda (around Mbarara) up to the northeastern sub-region of Karamoja.

Charles Ogang, the President Uganda Farmers Federation told The Independent on Jan. 28 that considering that Uganda's food security situation is not the best at the moment, the federation wants the government to put in place measures to ensure food security, especially in northern, eastern and parts of western Uganda. He said Mubende, Mityana, and the Kigumba area of Kiryandongo District are most threatened.

"We don't want Uganda to suffer from food shortage. We want the government to regulate the food sale instead of paying a deaf ear, yet it is the same government that the people will soon run to for relief."

