Mozambique: Contract-Programme With Japan On Professonal Training

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed in Maputo on Monday a contract-programme to implement a Project to Improve the Model of Professional Training in Mozambique.

The contract-programme was signed by the general manager of the National Employment and Professional Training Institute (INEFP), Anastácio Chembeze, and the JICA representative in Mozambique, Katsuyoshi Sudo. Labour Minister Vitoria Diogo, and the Japanese ambassador, Akira Muzutani, witnessed the ceremony.

The project will be implemented as from June and will last for four years. Its purpose is to restructure the government's professional training centres in Machava, in Maputo province, and in the northern city of Nampula.

The restructuring will involve upgrading the facilities, providing new equipment, updating the curriculum to cover training based on patterns of skills, and building the capacity of trainers and managers.

The project will also modernize administrative and educational procedures, to turn them into models which can later be adopted in the country's other professional training centres.

The project is budgeted at six million US dollars, to be granted by the Japanese government.

It is expected that the professional training centres will be transformed through the development of the training programmes, the capacity building of trainers in Mozambique and in Brazil, and the acquisition of modern equipment in the areas of metalworking and construction.

Speaking at the ceremony, Diogo said that when the project is implemented about 3,000 students a year will be trained on the basis of new skills patterns aligned with the needs of Mozambican industry, in 27 professional courses.

“The government, aware of the challenges of socio-economic development, regards professional training as one of the pillars of employment and self-employment, particularly for young people”, said Diogo.