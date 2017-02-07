Africa: Sudan Presents Africa Statement At Meeting of UNTAD Council

Geneva — Sudan Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Envoy to Genava, Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, has presented the statement of the African Group at the meeting of the council of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which is convening in Geneva during February 6 - 8, 2017.

The African Group's address has focused on the basic item of the UNCTAD Council which related to the report of the less-developing countries in the year 2016.

The address has appreciated the UNCTAD Secretariat for its deep analysis of the situation in the less-developing countries and its presenting to valuable recommendatons that are helping adoption of the required measures for realizing sustainable development.

The African Group's statement has referred to the shortage in international mechanism for assisting the less-developing countries and called for reiforcement these mechanisms to meet the development needs of the less-developing countries.

The meeting was addressed by representatives of a number of geo-political groupings and member states who affirmed the importance of extending the necessary assistance to the less-developing countries.

It is to be recalled that the council of the UNCTAD will come out with a summary which is agreed upon by the member states so as to be a guide for the UNCTAD work in the coming stage toward operating with the international partners in assisting the less-developing countries, in accordance with Istanbul Action Plan for the Less Developing Countries for the period 2011 - 2020.

Sudan is the chairman of the African Group for the UNCTAD affairs in the year 2017.