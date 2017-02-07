6 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister for Health Commends SUNA Report

Khartoum — The Minister for Health, Bahar Abu Gardah, has commanded a report compiled by the Sudan News Agency SUNA on cancer and its possible causes in some regions of the country, saying such a reporting which was carried out in cooperation with other institutions, was what it to be expected from the agency.

The minister commended the efforts exerted in compiling the data, conducting interviews with he concerned authorities both in Khartoum in some states and citing the views of professionals in the possible causes and reasons behind the spread of cancer in some regions.

He said the report reflect that the agency was carrying out its role as expected.

The Minister pointed out to the many reports and investigations carried out by the agency in the different questions, stressing that the media play a corner stone role in public enlightenment on health matters and that controlling the spread of the disease could not be carried out without concerted efforts from different parties.

It is to be noted that the agency has carried out an intensive in-depth report about cancer, its possible causes and spread, visiting a number of states and localities along with interviews in the main hospital treating patients about the disease in the Sudan.

